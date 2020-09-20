Ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood celebrities have been continuously speaking on this issue. Actress Renuka Shahane has also been very vocal on this issue on social media since the beginning. However, he now feels that whatever debate is going on and is happening now, it has nothing to do with Sushant’s case. Renuka has also criticized Kangana Ranaut on the matter.

Kangana wandered the issue

Speaking to a news portal, Renuka has said that Sushant’s case was left behind only when Kangana Ranaut started targeting Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government and compared Mumbai to PoK. He said that all these issues are not related to the case of Sushant’s death. Renuka also said that Kangana’s first reaction to Sushant’s issue was that it was all due to nepotism.

Kangana surpasses decency

Renuka Shahane also strongly criticized Kangana’s statement on Urmila Matondkar. Kangana called Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn actor’. On this, Renuka said that Kangana has crossed the limit of decency and all these stupid things she is speaking in the name of her freedom of expression. Renuka also said that she has no hope of any sensitivity from Kangana Ranaut.

Anurag Kashyap disclosed shocking, said- Kangna has been seen doing it of her own free will.

Explain that apart from CBI, NCB and ED are also investigating in the case of Sushant’s death. Now this case is being investigated from the angle of drugs in which many big celebrities of Bollywood are coming out. The NCB has already arrested 6 people, including Riya Chakraborty, while it is believed that many big Bollywood celebrities may be questioned soon.