Renault and Valeo join forces on software. The two companies have reached a partnership agreement for the development of the architecture electrical and electronic of the next generations of vehicles of the Losanga group, which in fact will make it possible to offer vehicles that are always updated throughout their life cycle and capable of introducing new functions without making changes to the hardware level.

What the agreement provides

In particular, the French technology company will supply key electrical and electronic components of the Software Defined Vehicle or SDV, including the High-Performance Computer or HPC, a kind of high performance ECU. The contribution offered by Valeo will also be human, since its engineers they will also work at the Groupe Renault sites in Guyancourt, Toulouse and Sophia-Antipolis, thus collaborating closely with the Renault Software Factory teams on software development. Lastly, the multinational will also supply on-board application software, such as parking assistance.

The objectives

The one with Valeo is only the latest partnership of this type entered into by Renault, who had previously done the same with Google for software and Qualcomm for hardware. The common goal of all these collaborations is double: reducing development times and costs of the electrical and electronic architecture on the one hand, focusing more and more on high performance, compatibility and safety on the other.

Speak Provost

“Valeo’s entry into our technology ecosystem is an important milestone in anticipation of jointly building ours Software Defined Vehicles – said François Provost, Director of Purchasing, Partnerships and Public Affairs of the Renault Group – The new partnership brings together the skills, experience and innovation of the two French companies to offer vehicles at the highest technological and competitive levels in terms of costs and development times. Groupe Renault, with its future entity Ampere, dedicated to the electrical sector and software, continues to strengthen itself in the value chain of the future to become a new generation automotive company”.