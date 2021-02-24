Community it reduces to the maximum the rents of the premises of hospitality and tourist activities located in the 18 marinas of the Region of Murcia throughout this year 2021. The aim is to alleviate the losses caused in the sector due to the restrictions on temporary activity during the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was announced this Wednesday by the Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, who together with the mayor of San Pedro del Pinatar, Visitación Martínez, visited the facilities of the Marina de las Salinas marina.

The head of Development explained that “the closure of the activity and mobility restrictions have caused great losses in many families in the tourism and hospitality sector linked to nautical sports, who have seen their income drastically reduced, and in this situation we articulate all kinds of measures that help to reactivate economic activity.

This initiative is part of the regional government’s strategy to support and promote the tourism and hospitality sector in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and joins the Regional Plan for the Rescue of Tourism and Hospitality signed last Tuesday by the President of the Community , Fernando López Miras, and to which a total of 74 million euros will be allocated.

This measure, pointed out Diez de Revenga, consists of the reduction of the occupation and exploitation fees that depend on the Community in the port facilities and will suppose a exemption of up to 40%, the legal maximum allowed to mitigate the socioeconomic impact of the pandemic. This reduction represents a savings of 300,000 euros for the 144 hospitality establishments, tourist activities and auxiliary activities related to nautical sports (such as diving centers) in the ports of the Region.

Likewise, the counselor pointed out that “ports and their nautical activities are an important engine for attracting tourism and play a key role in economic recovery after the crisis”; And, he insisted, “it is important to ease the burden so that they can accelerate recovery as soon as sanitary conditions allow.”