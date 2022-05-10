The cabinet fixed that percentage because of the corona virus. The 2.3 percent is last year’s inflation.
In previous years, rents for social housing were allowed to rise with inflation plus 1 percent. But for this year, that extra 1% will be waived. For people with higher incomes, housing associations can increase rents more, by a maximum of 50 to 100 euros per month, as long as this falls within the maximum rent limit of the house.
Four in ten housing associations will implement this income-related higher rent increase (IAH) this year, according to Aedes. It was not applied in 2021 due to the pandemic. According to the umbrella organization, almost a third of the housing associations will freeze the rents of homes with a low energy label this year.
