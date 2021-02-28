Rents Experts: In the rental market oversupply, rents even fell on new contracts

According to experts, the rental market is now in a situation of oversupply. The market situation has been reflected in a general slowdown in rents and even a fall in rents in new contracts.

An experienced statistical expert retired from Statistics Finland Ilkka Lehtinen writes Statistics Finland on the blogthat the supply of rental housing has increased “clearly” in the housing market. The reason for this is that more than half of the new equity apartments go to rental housing investors.

The interest rate pandemic has also affected the balance of the rental market. According to Lehtinen, the stagnation of tourism has brought to the market a “plentiful” supply of rental apartments that were in use by Airbnb before the pandemic. Demand for rental housing, in turn, has been reduced by distance learning for students and the disappearance of foreign students.

“Right now, we have an oversupply situation in the rental market. In rents, this has not yet been seen as a slowdown in growth. According to economic theory, the oversupply situation should be the first to appear in new tenancies, ”Lehtinen estimates in the blog. At Statistics Finland, Lehtinen was responsible for years for calculating the consumer price index, ie inflation.

Rental housing broker Chairman of the Board of Vuokraturva Timo Metsola says that the shortage of rental housing has disappeared throughout Finland. He compares the short-term changes in demand and supply caused by the corona pandemic to the “movements of the weather fronts”. The long-lasting growth in the number of rental dwellings, on the other hand, is “climate change” in the housing market.

The number of rental dwellings has increased by 25 per cent in the 21st century from about 800,000 dwellings to one million dwellings due to the enthusiastic housing investment of individuals, institutions and housing funds.

According to Metsola, this “housing investment boom” has increased the supply of rental housing to such an extent that the increase in supply has both offset the decrease in the number of state-subsidized Ara housing and increased the total number of rental housing by 200,000.

“Equilibrium has now been reached. There are no more households looking for rental housing than there are apartments available. In some places, the still life has turned upside down. This has fundamental implications for the development of rents, Metsola says.

Rents were deregulated in Finland in 1995, after which rents have risen every year due to a shortage of rental housing. The equilibrium of the market changes this development.

“Thanks to the housing investment boom, we have ended up with a situation where rental housing is now available to those who need it. The Finnish rental housing market is no longer a Soviet-era store but a Western supermarket where the tenant can compare, ”says Metsola.

According to Statistics Finland, annual rent increases decreased last year across Finland in all housing size categories.

According to the latest statistics, the annual rise in rents for rental dwellings slowed to 1.0 per cent in October – December. According to Metsola, this increase is actually due to the increases recorded in the old leases, and the increase in the new leases has already stopped.

“Rents for new tenancies have been stagnant for a couple of years now, and Vantaa, for example, has seen a few per cent drop in studio rents,” says Metsola.

Metsola Vuokraturva and Lehtinen, a statistical expert, both anticipate that the easing of the shortage of rental housing and even the oversupply of rental housing may weaken investor demand and thus housing production.

According to Lehtinen, enthusiasm for housing investment has raised new housing production from 33,000 to 40,000 in recent years.