Rentistas is planted to dispute the final for being the maximum champion of Uruguay with the aim of making history. The Red Bug, with 88 years old, will have to overcome a national historical that starts as a favorite to lift the country’s title. However, Rentistas already had to face the Albos in the achievement of the Apertura Tournament and ended up obtaining it after winning in the overtime in a match that ended 0-0.

It won’t be new to the ensemble led by Alexander Capuccio the one that starts as the weak rival in a direct confrontation. Before reaching the final, Rentistas already faced Liverpool in the same situation and after drawing the (only) match 1-1 in the 90 ‘, on penalties they beat the Albiazules 3-2 to reach the last match.

For Rentistas this will be their first final in the dispute to be champion in Uruguay. Founded in 1933, El Bicho colorado has not yet managed to play a final like the one he will have in front of this time. All this comes after achieving promotion in 2019, the same year that Nacional raised the champion title to add 47 titles in the Uruguayan First Division.

Although the statistics could be against Rentistas, the last confrontations against Nacional have fallen on the side of El Bicho Colorado. Both teams have met on 21 occasions, having finished with five victories for Rentistas, one draw and 15 victories for Nacional. Nevertheless, In the last four games played between both teams Rentistas has managed to overcome the Albos, not conceding a goal in either of them.

For the whole of Avenida General Flores, a unique opportunity is born in this duel to make history in Uruguayan soccer. If they win the title in the two-legged final, they would become the eleventh club to be proclaimed champion of Uruguay.. The dream is getting closer and closer.