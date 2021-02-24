The city of Murcia closed the month of January with an average rental price of 692 euros per month, according to data from the monthly rental price report from piso.com last month, -1.91% less than that registered in the Murcian capital in December. Despite the decrease in prices in the last month, the truth is that the average income in the Murcia capital it has increased by 5.57%.

Far from observing a drop in prices similar to what other Spanish cities have already experienced, as a result of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, in Murcia the rent increased in the last year, which is a confirmation of the trend that is already taking place. He showed throughout 2019. Between the months of January and December of that year, the price of real estate for rent in the city increased by 4.47%, according to data from piso.com.

Cheaper than the Spanish average



Even with the rise in rents experienced in the last year, the rental price in the city of Murcia is 29% cheaper than the average rent in Spain, which in January was 975 euros per month.

Compared with other nearby provincial capitals, the prices of Murcia are considerably lower than those of the city of Alicante, which in January amounted, on average, to 907 euros per month; slightly lower than those of Albacete (710 euros per month) and only slightly higher than those of Almería (676 euros per month).

The rental market in the capital also offers alternatives for all budgets: from apartments for 400 euros a month, or even less, to apartments with two or three bedrooms for less than 500 euros a month, even in the downtown district of the city. In the province of Murcia, rental prices are even cheaper, since, during the month of January, the average rent was 613 euros, according to data from piso.com.

Its heritage, its services, its leisure offer, its gastronomy or the proximity of the sought-after beaches in the region make Murcia an attractive city to live in, if they are also accompanied by housing prices. Proof of this is that the capital is one of the most demanded areas of the already touristy Region of Murcia: in 2019, the city was the destination that a greater number of travelers chose, with more than 778,000 overnight stays between January and December of that year, according to data from the Tourism Institute of the Region of Murcia.

Rent, also interesting as an investment



The city of Murcia is an interesting option not only for those looking for an affordable rental in a city with quality of life and equipped with all the necessary infrastructures. It is also a preferred destination for those who consider renting as an investment. During 2019 Murcia was, of the 20 main Spanish capitals, the one with the largest gross rental return offered, 6.03%.

In the last quarter of 2020 the Murcian capital repeated at number one in the ranking, with a gross rental return even higher than that of 2019, of 6.38%. It was followed as the most profitable capitals Sevilla (6.07%), Zaragoza (6.02%), Las Palmas (5.58%) and Oviedo (5.54%), while at the opposite extreme were Donostia-San Sebastián (3.67%), Bilbao (4.13%) and A Coruña (4.19%).

The reason for this high profitability of the homes that are bought in Murcia in order to rent them is found in the cheap sale prices of the properties in the city. In the month of January, according to the monthly report of sales prices of piso.com, they were on average 1,265 euros per square meter. Compared with the average price of the whole of Spain, which was 1,715 euros per square meter for second-hand homes last month, the Murcia prices are 26.2% cheaper.