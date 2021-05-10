The renting of Cars, Industrial Vehicles, Agricultural Vehicles and SUVs registered 73,447 operations in the first four months of 2021, which represented an increase of 30.7% compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the figures provided by the Spanish Association of Leasing and Renting (AELR). These figures mean that just over 2 out of every 10 vehicles – 21.6% – that were registered in Spain so far this year were through renting.

By type of propulsion, until April 2021 they were enrolled in renting 35,907 diesel vehicles, which represented 48.8% of the total acquired in renting. The gasoline vehicles registered in renting were 34,761, 47.3% of the total.

The departure of electric cars, liquefied petroleum gas and natural gas The tablet jointly represented 3.7 of the total in renting, up to 2,772 vehicles. Within this chapter, electric vehicles were the best-sellers -1,447- and represented 1.9% of the total renting.

According to Spanish Association of Vehicle Renting (AER) the weight of renting in total registrations has experienced a strong increase and stands at 23.77%, while, as of April 2020, this was 21.04%. The vehicle segment that has the most representation in renting is that of derivatives, vans and pick-ups, where the sector accounts for 29.55% of the market.

In April, the leasing company registered 27,079 cars, the highest monthly figure so far this year, compared to 917, which were registered in April 2020, when Spain lived in full confinement. Although, given that the past was an atypical year, we once again take April 2019 as a reference, that month, 30,022 units were registered, so we would be 9.80% below those figures.

The total investment, made in the acquisition of new vehicles by the rental companies, as of April 2021, has reached 1,662 million euros, 48.66% more than in the same period of 2020, when an investment of 1,118 million euros was recorded.