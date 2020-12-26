D.he apartment through which the real estate agent Paula Johannesson leads her prospective customers virtually is displayed razor sharp. Every nail can be seen in the wall, cracks can also be seen. “I try to make the tour as realistic as possible,” says Johannesson. She arranges a video call with her prospective customers. Johannesson usually starts the tour with Google Maps, zooms into the street and tells something about the district.

“It would be the same if you came in person,” says the consultant. Only then does she click into the apartment and go to each individual room. “I think that’s even better than a visit with a mask,” says Johannesson. The pandemic has accelerated the digitization of home viewing at many real estate agents. Even before that, professional agents in particular had 360-degree views or even moving images on offer. But contact bans and cautious prospective buyers create pressure to innovate. Virtual apartment tours should soon become the norm.