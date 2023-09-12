“Cyan”: the rental price of one-room apartments in Russia has risen to a record 23.2 thousand rubles

Over the year, the average cost of renting one-room apartments in the largest cities of Russia increased by 15 percent, reaching a record 23.2 thousand rubles in late August and early September 2023. Such data is provided by analysts from “Tsiana”, referred to RIA News.

The prices for removable one-room apartments increased the most in Vladivostok, Chelyabinsk and Volgograd, and in Moscow the cost of rent increased by five percent over the year. At the same time, in the capital and St. Petersburg, the volume of supply on the market is now two times lower than in September 2022.

Experts noted that the average monthly rent for one-room and two-room apartments in Russia (34.8 thousand rubles) are at historical highs. “By October, the excitement in the market will subside and the situation will level out. A reduction in average rates is possible after the supply volume begins to grow,” believes Alexey Popov, head of Cyan.Analytics.

Earlier it became known that the cost of rent in Moscow for housing, which is usually rented by students, has increased by 20-40 percent over the year and amounts to at least 30 thousand rubles per month. At the same time, for a HSE student, renting an apartment near the university costs 75 thousand rubles a month, and for a MSAL student – 74 thousand.