Rentao Yi Y chen yansheng are the owners and presidents of Granada and Espanyolrespectively. None will be this Sunday in Los Cármenes to witness the match between a team that plays the permanence in First and another that has remained after a less brilliant season than expected. Two absent presidents. Chen hasn’t appeared in Barcelona for a long timesince February 2020 just before the pandemic, and Rentao Yi doesn’t even know Granada. They will see it 10,000 kilometers away, at dawn, in parabolic format.

LaLiga Santander *Data updated as of May 19, 2022

From Rentao Yi not much is known. He is a member of Chinese Communist Party and holds a doctorate in civil and commercial law from the University of Wuhan, his hometown. a business man. He enters the meetings of the Board of Directors by videoconference and delegates to his strong people, Patricia Rodriguezgeneral manager and director sophiayan (designated by Chinese owners).

The September 15, 2020 was appointed president of Granada after the dismissal of John Jiang, a picturesque character who made everyone believe that he was the owner of the club. He turned out to be a volume and loin ghost. Daxian 2009 SL, a Chinese business conglomerate, bought the club from Gino Pozzo in 2016, for 37 million euros. It is under the control of the investment group of this country Wuhan DDMC Football Club Management whose president is Rentao Yi. In Granada they don’t want to know anything about Jiang. Nor his compatriots…

Much clearer, luckily for Espanyol, is the role of chen yansheng. A self-made Shantou businessman – within strict Chinese parameters, of course – it was that status (and his liquidity) that he decided to Dani Sánchez Llibre, at the end of 2015, to transfer all his shares to him and those of its satellites. A change of ownership that became effective in January 2016, and that has been growing until it has acquired a 99.6 percent of the share capital and to integrate the club within its conglomerate Rastar Groupdedicated to toys, remote control cars, video games and television production, mostly.

As owner and president, Chen has directed a Espanyol that was close to technical bankruptcy until a total restructuring, wiping out almost 200 million debt. That amount, and something more, is what he has invested in the club. But more in the offices than on the lawn, where the project has been shaken, until succumbing to the mortal sin of a rapid decline, yes, reversed. Y with Wu Leia Chinese player who is the object of desire of the rest of the European entities chaired by his compatriots.

Wu Lei, a Chinese player for Espanyol, will be present.

Eight coaches, four sports directors and four other general managers later, he is also Chinese (although raised in Barcelona) Mao Yetrusted person and present in practically all acts that have to do with the club, who commands as CEO the new rudder turn of a Espanyol that looks to the future beyond this match, against a Granada that precisely plays its destiny in these 90 minutes.