Despite the quiet dollar, the rise in the price of Buenos Aires rents does not stop. In March they increased 4.9% against February and they already accumulate 14% so far this year above inflation, according to a study carried out by the property portal Zonaprop in the City of Buenos Aires.

If you take the last twelve months to March, the rise in income values ​​was 67.4%. Used apartments, with 67.6%, and large apartments with three rooms or more (73%) led the increases. On the other hand, brand new units were below the average, with 48.3%, indicates the work.

How much does a rental cost in CABA?

An average apartment with two rooms and 50 m2 it costs 34,985 pesos per month, a growth of 4.9% compared to the previous month. For its part, a unit with three rooms and 70 m2 is rented for 48,456 pesos per month.

A brand new unit in the City it is rented for an average of 36,843 pesos per month. On the other hand, the rental value of a used apartment is 34,518 pesos per month.

The large apartment, three rooms or more, represents the highest rental price in this group, with a monthly figure of 50,879 pesos.

Rentals by neighborhood

Puerto Madero is the most expensive neighborhood, with an average value of 71,135 pesos per month, followed by Palermo ($ 41,067) and Núñez ($ 41,032).

In the middle price zone are: Coghlan ($ 36,472), Villa Ortúzar ($ 34,379 per month), Almagro ($ 33,777), Santa Rita ($ 32,367) and La Boca ($ 30,603).

The neighborhoods with the cheapest rents are Monserrat ($ 29,833), Vélez Sarsfield ($ 29,432) and, finally, Liniers ($ 28,285).

In Buenos Aires city, all neighborhoods register an increase in the year-on-year value of more than 50%.

Actually, Villa Del Parque is the neighborhood with the highest year-on-year price increase (87.0%), followed by Monte Castro (86.2%) and Parque Chacabuco (85.2%).

The neighborhoods that had a lower increase annual price are: San Telmo (56.6%), Recoleta (55.4%) and San Nicolás (50.9%).

Sales prices fall

In the buying and selling market, the prices of the units for sale accumulate a decrease of 0.7% in 2021 and 9.8% from the maximum of the series, in April 2019.

The average price of a unit in the City of Buenos Aires is located at 2,525 dollars / m2, it did not change compared to the values ​​of the previous month.

A 50 m2 two-room apartment costs $ 131,673, while a 70 m2 three-room apartment costs $ 186,832.

A brand new apartment is worth 2,703 dollars / m2 and a used unit, 2,454 dollars / m2.

Brand new units are those that register the greatest decrease during 2021 (-1.2%). For their part, the prices of in-hole units represent the segment with the lowest drop so far this year (-0.2%). Currently, the average price for this type of investment is $ 2,590 / m2.

NE