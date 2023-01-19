Rentals | In Helsinki, the rise in rents stopped, in Tampere and Turku there was a noticeable increase – see the situation in your own area

In Helsinki, the rents of small apartments in the central area even decreased during the year, says Statistics Finland.

Last In 2018, the rents of privately funded apartments in Helsinki rose by a modest 0.3 percent, he says Statistics Finland.

The rise in rents was clearly faster in Turku and Tampere. Rents in Turku rose by 1.8 percent and in Tampere by 1.7 percent during 2022. The biggest increase was in Rovaniemi, where rents rose by two percent.

In Finland as a whole, rents for privately financed apartments rose by 1.4 percent.

In Helsinki, in particular, the increase in the prices of smaller rental apartments was small compared to the rest of the country. In October-December, studio apartment rents rose to 0.3 percent in the capital region, while studio apartment rents in the rest of Finland rose by 1.5 percent. In Helsinki, rents for small apartments in the city center even decreased during the year.

The increase in rents for self-financed apartments accelerated towards the end of the year. In October-December, the annual change was 0.9 percent in the capital region and 1.8 percent in the rest of Finland. In July-September, the corresponding figures were 0.3 percent and 1.2 percent.

In the whole country, the average square rent was 16.1 euros. In the capital region, rents per square meter were on average 20.8 euros, in the rest of Finland 13.7 euros.

Rents for ARA apartments rose all over Finland by 1 percent on both sides.