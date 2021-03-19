Despite the sanction of a new rental law in the City of Buenos Aires, In the last 12 months, rents increased on average by 60%, according to a survey prepared by the Scalabrini Ortiz Center for Economic and Social Studies (CESO).

The studio apartments increased an average of 60%, as did the 3-room apartments, while the 2-room apartments registered a slightly lower rise of 55.4%.

Rent increases in the month of March compared to February 2021 they were 6.7% in the studio apartments and 7.7% for the 2 room apartments.

The values ​​of rental offers in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires were surveyed online on around 10,000 cases per month.

The problem of families without the possibility of even paying rent will become more acute in April, when the rent freeze that the Government announced a week ago ends that it will not extend.

According to data from Inquilinos Agrupados, it is estimated that some 300,000 families accumulate debts of up to five months and that 40% of the tenants could be left on the street.

How much does it cost to rent an apartment?

For the studio apartments offered in the Federal Capital, the average of them costs more than $ 24,000. To this are added the expenses, which on average reach 20% of the rental cost. With a minimum retirement of $ 20,571, it is not enough to pay the rent or a studio apartment.

Renting a studio apartment in Capital Federal costs $ 24,848 on average. This value shows an interannual increase of 53.4%.

For two-room apartments, the average is $ 28,000 and $ 40,000 in the case of 3 rooms. In each category, prices vary depending on other characteristics (such as age, whether or not it has a garage, etc.), and its environment (infrastructure, availability of transport, proximity to shopping centers, among others).

The average of the offers of two rooms increased from $ 18,969 to $ 29,480 in 12 months, 55.4%.

In the case of the 3 rooms, while in March 2020 the 2-bedroom housing units were at $ 27,642 on average, today they are at $ 44,938, which is equivalent to a year-on-year increase of 62.6%.

But if you consider the case of a tenant who lives in a studio apartment, and wants to move into an apartment one bedroom, you must spend $ 3,000 more on rent. Then, to move to a two-bedroom, you’ll have to pay an additional $ 5,750. “This is the cost that families bear when they grow in number of members and must move to avoid living in crowded conditions,” they say from the Scalabrini Ortiz Study Center.

In another report, Ceso indicates that in the case of the city of Rosario, the median price drops a lot compared to the City of Buenos Aires, the two-room apartments are around $ 15,500 and the three-room apartments are around $ 21,250.

“While renting can involve problems when it comes to obtaining guarantees or paying commissions, the rental cost is the first -and in many cases the biggest- entry barrier “, highlights the report.

According to the Study Center, “in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, high prices prevent a large part of the population from renting even a medium studio apartment, pushing them towards areas with lower quality infrastructure and services.”

Prices according to surface

According to the study carried out, the apartments between 20 and 40 m2 have an average cost from $ 24,000. At the other extreme, the departments of between 61 and 80 m2 have an average cost of $ 42,000. “In other words, there is a positive relationship between price and total size whereby, the greater the total area, the higher the price,” they warn.

Expenses

The following Table expresses the relationship between the cost of the expenses and the rent according to the number of rooms.

The expenses increase the cost of renting on average 20% compared to the rental price.

