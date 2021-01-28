A protest before the provincial leadership of the SEPE in Valencia, last November. Ana Escobar / EFE

The coronavirus has altered the lives of millions of people around the world, also transforming mentalities. The pandemic sows new doubts and fears, which have an impact on the legal sphere. In its 2020 Legal Observatory, published this week, the Legálitas firm highlights that the questions on labor matters formulated to its lawyers increased last year by 36.9% compared to 2019. And the analysis, based on 788,000 inquiries received, Identify some more specific themes. Doubts about rents increased by 18% and the change in consumption patterns was also noticeable, causing particular concern about internet fraud. Health insurance was not left behind, about which 30% more clarifications were requested.

Based on the data from that study, the following are some of the most common issues during the pandemic; and Legálitas legal experts have been asked to prepare a response, which is reproduced in full. To select them, their validity has been taken into account and it must also be taken into account that they are generic answers on very general questions, they do not amount to personalized legal advice in which all the details of a case are assessed. With those previous clarifications made, these are the 12 most common legal concerns in the times of the coronavirus:

My rental contract is running out, can I extend it? Landlord and tenant may agree and document their agreement (normally for a six-month extension period) by means of a written request that the landlord will have to accept. But in cases where it is not possible, and if there is already a lawsuit in progress, the tenant has no choice but to try to delay leaving the house as long as possible, an action that is based on the communication to the court of being an economically person vulnerable (if it really were), so that the launch is delayed, after having obtained a report from the social services. Once the lawsuit is filed by the landlord, there will still be the possibility of reaching an agreement (which rarely happens) and that, therefore, the lawsuit is withdrawn.

Can I be fired after an ERTE? The extraordinary measures in the workplace provided for ERTE due to force majeure as a result of covid-19 are subject to the company’s commitment to maintain employment for a period of 6 months from the date of resumption of activity under the conditions that they develop. In the event of non-compliance, the worker will have the option to report such a situation considering that the dismissal is null or indirectly unfair.

I am in an ERTE, how can I claim if they take time to pay me? The default is probably due to the collapse that the SEPE (state public employment service) still has as a result of the massive processing of ERTEs in recent months. In this case, it is recommended that the worker consult the status of his benefit through the SEPE page to identify what the problem is; If not, make a claim in writing, in addition to requesting a prior appointment at the corresponding employment office, or communication of incidence on the SEPE page.

Can I get a PCR test and have my private health insurance pay for it? Everything will depend on what the policy establishes. You can claim anything that is covered by it, regardless of whether or not there is a pandemic, although it is usual for insurers to exclude merely preventive tests, such as a PCR test. In any case, if the correct medical assistance had not been received, we would be facing a possible “decrease in risk” and, as legally established, a proportional reduction of the premium could be requested for the next annuity (Article 13 of the Contract Law for sure).

How will having two payers affect my income tax return? The fact of having two or more payers throughout the fiscal year, that is, from January 1 to December 31, affects us in two ways:

1. The limits to be obliged to make the income statement are lowered and it is established that, if the sum of all payers exceeds 14,000 full euros per year, and of the second and remaining payers in order of amount exceeds 1,500 full euros annually, I am obliged to make the declaration.

2. As a general rule, the withholdings that are practiced are usually poorly made, normally below the legal obligations and in most cases, the result of the rent usually goes out to pay.

How do I act if I have been the victim of an online scam? Faced with an online scam, we must collect all possible evidence: screenshots of the ad of the alleged scammer, the bank’s certificate with the fraudulent charge, the account to which my money has gone, WhatsApp or conversations we have had, etc. We can report the facts to the National Police, Civil Guard or Guard Court, so that criminal proceedings can be opened in which the guilty are convicted and receive compensation for the damages.

Can the company change my hours for being in remote work? Before a distance work agreement, the worker will have to be subject to the agreement that has been agreed regarding the working hours, and within it, where appropriate, to the availability rules. Otherwise, as a general rule, the company cannot unilaterally modify the worker’s schedule definitively, since we would be facing a substantial modification of the working conditions, unless justified causes concur in accordance with the procedure established in article 41 of the Statute of Workers.

What about expenses for remote work, such as telephone, internet or electricity? In accordance with Royal Decree-Law 28/2020, it will be the collective agreements or agreements that may establish the expenses that the worker may have due to the fact of providing remote services, as well as a way to quantify the compensation that must be paid. the company and the moment and form to carry it out.

How can I rescue a pension plan? The rescue of a pension plan generates income from work, which goes to the general base, increasing it with the amount of what we have earned for our salary, payroll or pension throughout that year, so that the year of rescue of the pension plan our income will be different from previous years. We must take special care to see if we can apply the transitional regime and apply a 40% reduction to the consolidated duties as of December 31, 2006.

Can I change the visitation regime agreed with my ex-partner and the payment of the maintenance pension? If compliance with the visitation regime puts the minor’s health and safety at risk, we can urge an urgent precautionary measure to suspend the visitation regime. A substantial change in both the economic and personal circumstances of either parent will allow a judicial request to modify the measures, changing the alimony and / or the established visitation regime.