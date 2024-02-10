Home page World

From: Maximilian Hertel

Lime's alcohol test, which was introduced over the carnival period, is intended to test the reaction times of scooter renters in order to check their fitness to drive. © IMAGO / Michael Gstettenbauer

E-scooters should not be used after consuming alcohol. In order for this to be adhered to at the carnival, an alcohol test must first be passed in the app.

Cologne – In order to declare war on alcohol behind the handlebars during the carnival season, the e-scooter and bicycle rental provider Lime has developed its own method. A test should be carried out to prevent users who are under the influence of alcohol from using one of the scooters. The test will be used in the German carnival strongholds of Cologne and Düsseldorf.

Lime introduces alcohol test in carnival strongholds – reaction determines fitness to drive

While some see the e-scooter as a blessing for mobility in cities, for others it is a nuisance on the streets and sidewalks. However, everyone should agree on one point: when alcohol is involved, the fun stops for good. For this reason, Lime, the provider of rental e-scooters and bicycles, has now introduced specially developed alcohol tests during the carnival season. These tests are intended to restrict the use of rental vehicles in both Cologne and Düsseldorf. This is what the daily newspaper reports Cologne Gazette as well as the New Ruhr newspaper (NRZ).

The alcohol test is a reaction test that is carried out in the Lime booking app. Before booking a vehicle, the reaction time and thus the user's driving ability should be tested. People who repeatedly fail the test would be banned from Lime for several hours and would have to abandon the scooter. The app-controlled alcohol controls should apply for the period from Altweiber up to and including Violet Tuesday (February 8th to 13th).

High penalties for drinking while driving an e-scooter

As is usual outside of the carnival season, drunk driving is punished severely. E-scooters are no exception. On the contrary: the same rules apply here as with cars. Loud bussgeldkatalog.org If an offense is committed, you can expect a fine, an MPU or, in the worst case, even a driving license revocation:

Alcohol limit Penalty >0.0 percent (as a novice driver or under 21 years of age) Min. 250 euros fine, extension of the probationary period from 0.3 percent Revocation of driving license, fine or imprisonment, possibly MPU from 0.5 percent an additional fine of up to 1,500 euros from 1.1 percent additional variable fine/imprisonment See also Corona pandemic: Incidence rises to 222.7 - at least

Traffic in Cologne and Düsseldorf city centers is also restricted for scooter users

According to local authorities, road users in Cologne and Düsseldorf should expect traffic disruptions during the carnival season. Accordingly, exclusion zones have been set up in both cities in which scooters cannot and may not be parked. Some of the sharing stations were also cleared. Additional information about the traffic closures can be found in the rental provider's app. In addition, road users must expect increased alcohol controls during the carnival season.

It should be clear in any case: Even outside of the carnival season, when enjoying beer, wine, etc., it is best to leave your car, scooter or bicycle at home and switch to public transport. With moderate consumption you have nothing to worry about except the hangover the next day. (mh)

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at his own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.