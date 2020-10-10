If apartments and rooms are rented privately to tourists via portals, the tax office often comes away empty-handed. In the future, online brokers will have to report their customers’ data to the tax authorities. By Stefan Rullkötter

D.he Corona crisis has also hit the Airbnb rental platform hard. In the second quarter, sales slumped by two thirds to $ 335 million compared to the same period last year. The sharing economy titan has long since become a brand among tourists. You will continue to book holiday apartments in large cities and holiday regions frequently via his portal in the future.

The Airbnb hosts also benefit from this. But the fact that they collect the agreed rent “gross for net” in many cases has long been a thorn in the side of tax offices. Because if living space is only rented for a short period of time, the income must be stated as “Income from renting and leasing” (“VuV”) in the income tax return. This also applies to subleases.

A clerk at the tax office will then check whether this is taxable income. The prerequisite for this is an “intention to earn income” on the part of the landlord, which is, however, only questionable in the case of so-called loss-making properties.

Treasury raises data treasure in Ireland

To ensure that Airbnb landlords also comply with their duty to declare in any case, the tax authorities – in the form of the Hamburg tax authority – took action: After several years of legal proceedings, a special unit of their tax investigators has now enforced that the housing agency portal must release the data of its German hosts for control purposes.

The treasure trove of data lies in Ireland, where Airbnb has its EU headquarters. In a first step, information on all landlords from the years 2012 to 2014 was transferred to Germany from Dublin at the beginning of September. These and all subsequent customer data streams initially flow to the Hamburg tax investigation agency.

“It should be made more difficult for dishonest landlords of holiday accommodation to continue to hide their income from renting living space to holiday guests, which they have not yet declared to the tax office,” they announced succinctly.

The data was first viewed by tax officials in the Hanseatic city. If their evaluation shows that Airbnb landlords outside Hamburg are affected, they forward the information to the responsible tax authorities in the federal states for review. The first data deliveries to colleagues in tax investigations throughout Germany should start as early as the first half of October. Tax-dishonest landlords must expect their tax office to write to them on the matter soon. In individual cases it is conceivable that unexplained income for up to 13 assessment years will be taxed retrospectively.

Busy Airbnb landlords, who have so far left the tax office outside, are threatened with trouble with another type of tax: A short-term rental of living rooms and bedrooms, as is usual with Airbnb, is also subject to sales tax because of “lack of durability” in contrast to long-term rentals. However, tax evasion can only exist if the so-called small business limit (annual Airbnb revenue of 22,000 euros from 2020, in the years before 17,500 euros) has been exceeded.

Speed ​​is of the essence in the case of voluntary reports

The sensitive data is also forwarded to the tax office’s investigation department in parallel to the subsequent tax assessment procedure. Please note: The criminal statute of limitations for tax evasion is five years, in particularly serious cases it is ten years.

If the offense has not yet expired, those affected can have it checked whether a voluntary self-disclosure is still possible. However, the hurdles for this legal instrument are high: Depending on the individual case, income must be fully disclosed to the tax authorities for all assessment years retrospectively until 2008. Those who only provide information for the years 2018 and 2019 are not submitting an effective voluntary disclosure. In addition, retrospectively determined taxes and evasion interest (six percent per year) must be paid in full.

For a voluntary disclosure to be valid, there must be no reasons for blocking, such as the fact that the crime has already been discovered. At the latest when clerks check the tax returns to see whether Airbnb rental income has been reported, this is the case. Quick action by the landlord is therefore strongly recommended.