Al Etihad Credit Bureau revealed that it is in talks with several entities to join the list of credit information providers in the country, led by the real estate departments and municipalities, in order to include information on rental obligations, in addition to housing institutions that provide housing loans to citizens.

Marwan Ahmed Lutfi, CEO of Al Etihad Credit Bureau, said: “The number of customers registered with the company currently reaches 14 million, including existing and old customers, individuals and companies, distributed between about 12.7 million individuals and 1.3 million companies.”

He explained that the number of active customers obtaining financial facilities or loans from banks, from individuals, reaches more than 3.2 million people, while the number of companies obtaining credit facilities from banks exceeds 153,000 companies.

Al Etihad Credit Bureau provides assessment and credit reporting services to individuals and companies. The report includes all credit information in detail, while the credit evaluation is represented by a triple number indicating the extent to which an individual or company is likely to fail to pay its financial obligations on time within the next 12 months. The evaluation of customers ranges between 300 points, which is the minimum, and 900 points as a maximum.

Lutfi expected that rental obligations would be added by some entities to the credit reports at the beginning of next year, and he said: “We also look forward to the housing authorities and the entities that provide housing loans to citizens in the country, such as the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, and the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.” Sharjah Housing Programme.

He stressed the importance of providing credit information from the housing authorities, as this facilitates the method of calculating liabilities ratios in accordance with the directives of the Central Bank, expecting that some housing agencies will be added during the first quarter of next year so that the information appears in the credit reports.

He explained that the credit status of any person or entity can change rapidly, since granting approval for a housing loan, for example, until obtaining it, many things may change, including that the customer obtains an additional loan, so that this information appears in the facilities system, which increases His efficiency and fairness.

Lutfi revealed that the names of the beneficiaries of the troubled debt treatment funds were added to appear in their credit reports several weeks ago, which helped banks and increased their ability to apply the rules and controls of the Central Bank, and he said: “We worked in the company during the last period with the Central Bank regarding Funds that cover bad loans, explaining that the funds cover some citizens’ debts, which means that a list of the names of the beneficiaries of the subsidy will appear in the credit reports, which contributes to reducing unhealthy lending and curbing burdens, especially since the Central Bank’s regulations prevent banks from providing loans to beneficiaries. support for four years.

With regard to the entities that provide the Al-Ittihad Company for Credit Information, Lutfi said: “In the beginning, banks and financing companies were the most important target entities, and after that we entered the information of the telecommunications companies that provide us with information about the accounts of companies and individuals, then the courts, as we reached in our talks with the federal courts and Dubai courts And the courts of Ras Al Khaimah and the courts of Abu Dhabi to the final stage, so that a link can be made with them at the end of this year.

He added, “The electricity and water companies are an important provider of credit information, and we now have Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Distribution, and the Union Water and Electricity. The existence of financial obligations, since the financial obligation of any person or entity is not limited to banks.

He continued, “The view and dealing with credit information is changing, and many entities have become more interested in providing and obtaining credit information. For example, some government agencies are now using credit evaluation as one of the indicators for approving the acceptance of offers to enter into their tenders, and some entities, for example, require that no less than Credit rating of 720 points.

And he indicated that each party uses the information of the reports, which exceeds 300 pieces of information, in a different way, according to its field of work.

He pointed out that banks were the only beneficiaries of the credit reports issued by the company, but their share has become about 80% in light of the entry of new government and private entities, while the remaining 20% ​​is distributed among other entities, while the percentage of banks rises to about 88% with regard to reports and information. individuals.

Regarding private entities, Lutfi said, “There are many entities, such as real estate developers, who do not want to rent to defaulting people.”

Lutfi pointed out that the company will issue more specialized indicators during the coming period, including indicators dedicated to the real estate sector, landlords, insurance companies and others. to half a dirham, while the cost of reports starts from 30 dirhams, but decreases to 10 dirhams, according to the amount of reports requested by each party.

Regarding the number of credit reports and assessments issued by the company, he stated that at the beginning of its journey in 2015 it issued about one million reports and credit assessments, while in 2022 it issued more than 7.2 million reports and assessments, expecting that the number of reports and assessments will reach more than 8 million by the end of this year. .

With regard to measuring the impact of credit information on the financial and economic market in general, Lotfi stressed that the possibility of the absence of certain information about banks or agencies that provide services involving financial matters was possible, but this gap has been closed with regard to bank defaults, while the company takes further steps. In order to make the picture more complete, which helps to make the credit decision more accurately.

He pointed out that the bank was not able to determine the validity of its credit options, but today this issue has become easy and does not require effort, and this is what the company feels through what the banks benefit from, which contributes not only to the fortification of the banking and financial system, but also to the immunization of individuals. Companies are against exposure to financial burdens they cannot bear.

The CEO of Al Etihad Credit Bureau said: “When talking about companies, the information is there and used, but the issue may be somewhat different compared to individuals, and work is continuing in order to reach the highest levels of comprehensiveness and accuracy.”

He explained that Al-Ittihad has credit reports on all companies operating in the country as long as it was a previously borrowed company or has a facility or electricity, water or communications bills, but the credit evaluation may not be available for some companies, especially the large ones that have more than 250 credit facilities. Because dealing with it is different.

Regarding the analytical reports provided by the company to banks operating in the local market, Lutfi indicated that their costs start from 10 thousand dirhams and reach 200 thousand dirhams, according to the bank, its customer base and its facilities, pointing out that all large banks in the country obtain this service.

He emphasized that banks follow up and ask about quarterly reports because they are involved in the process of evaluating performance and conducting specialized internal studies, whether by risk departments, sales departments, or others.

As for credit reports from abroad, he indicated that it is a service launched this year for the company’s subscribers, so that the bank can request an external credit report for a customer who has recently resided in the country and wants to obtain a credit facility.

He explained that the bank requires the approval of customers from certain countries to obtain their external credit reports, pointing out that access to this service is available for customers from 10 countries (Australia, India, Kenya, South Korea, Mexico, Nigeria, the Philippines, Spain, Switzerland, and Britain). ), while the company is looking to expand the list of these countries during the coming period.

Lutfi talked about evaluating checks, saying: “Checks are an essential tool in commercial work, in making periodic payments, as well as in individual financial relationships, and therefore many entities that receive checks seek to know the extent of the possibility of collecting them or the failure of the presenter.”

It should be noted that the value of checks cleared until July 2023 exceeded 7.3 billion dirhams.

He pointed out that evaluating the check can be done by the beneficiary without the consent of the check giver because the indicator does not show confidential information, which contributes to avoiding dealing or obtaining checks that have a high chance of being returned.

Al Etihad Credit Bureau is a public shareholding company wholly owned by the Federal Government, established in 2012 to collect credit information from financial and non-financial institutions in the country, analyze, classify and use it to issue credit reports and ratings for individuals and companies in the country.