The cost of rental housing in major cities of Russia may grow by about 8% by the summer of 2021. This forecast was given to Izvestia by real estate market participants. According to them, by the end of the year, the cost may increase at the level of the increased costs of owners to pay for housing and communal services (3-4%), and by the summer of 2021 – by another 4-5%. The demand for such apartments is increasing, while the landlords who gave deferrals and discounts for the period of the pandemic are massively canceling them.

The long-term lease market is recovering – after the lifting of restrictive measures, potential demand (ad views) increases, Alexei Popov, head of the CIAN analytical center, told Izvestia. A slight decline in this indicator was observed in the middle of summer, but since August, positive dynamics have been recorded again, it is associated with the beginning of the business season and the academic year, he said.

Now the average rate for one-room apartments in cities with a population of one million is 17.4 thousand rubles per month, which is 1.1% higher than in August 2020. But compared to last year, the current figure is 4.1% lower, said Alexei Popov.

Until the end of 2020, prices may rise at least at the level of increased costs of landlords to pay for housing and communal services. As a rule, this is 3-4% (at the inflation rate) of the original rental price. By the summer of 2021, rates may increase by another 4-5%, predicted Olga Pavlinova, head of the residential and commercial real estate rental department of the federal real estate company Etazhi.

But the rise in rental housing prices may not take place if a new quarantine begins for a month or more. In this case, the rental price will remain at the current level, Olga Pavlinova believes. The fact is that prices do not change overnight; first, owners should feel a real decline in demand.

