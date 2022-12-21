Average rental prices in large cities have fallen. For example, in Moscow, odnushki prices fell by 21% over the year, in St. Petersburg – by 14%, in Kazan – by 6%, in Krasnoyarsk – by 3%, Alexander Ivanov, a leading analyst at the federal company Etazhi, told Izvestia.

In December last year, the most economical rental offer in the old boundaries of the capital was 20% more expensive, analysts at Inkom-Nedvizhimost confirmed. Demand is now 50% lower than at the end of 2021, Oksana Polyakova, deputy director of the company’s apartment rental department, said.

Two-room apartments in Moscow, according to “Etazhi”, fell in price by 11% over the year, in St. Petersburg – by 8%, in Novosibirsk – by 5%, in Yekaterinburg and Samara – by 3%.

“The reason is that the demand for rent is falling, while the supply is growing. Apartments entered the market by those who left Russia, bought for rent at a preferential mortgage rate, changed their minds about selling housing due to the uncertain situation in the country, and so on. Tenants are looking for cheaper options due to the crisis and high inflation,” said Alexander Ivanov.

After the start of partial mobilization at the end of September, the exposition of rental housing expanded by a quarter, while demand fell, Oksana Polyakova added. The market is replenished with new buildings, people are renting new apartments in these houses, said Yulia Dymova, director of the Est-a-Tet secondary real estate sales office.

Tenants, at the same time, now increasingly prefer modern, stylish apartments, with a fresh renovation. Older housing is less popular, and its value is falling more, she added.

In addition, the demand for rental in big cities continues to decline due to the development of remote work opportunities – people leave megacities for other locations, said Denis Konovalenko, managing partner of Prime Life Development.

