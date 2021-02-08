Several rental ads in Madrid, in a 2019 image. Uly Martin

Rental defaults are rare, but when they do occur, they are costly. That is one of the main conclusions drawn from a report on rental insurance published this Monday by Unespa, the employer association of insurance companies in Spain. From 12,500 claims related to this type of product, the study indicates that only 6.41% of these mishaps were due to problems with the payment of rent by the tenant. Much more frequent were those produced by some type of damage or flaw in the leased property, 93.56% of the total (0.03% of the cases analyzed were attributed to other reasons).

The percentages, however, vary greatly when the costs generated by these claims are analyzed; that is, the compensation that the insurers have had to pay. From this point of view, almost 40% of the total money went to non-payment cases, compared to the remaining 60.66% that went to repair damage or damage to houses.

The reason is that rent defaults, although much less common, have greater economic consequences. On average, they supposed the outlay of 3,179 euros, compared to only 336 euros on average in cases of need for repairs in the home. However, in both cases the most frequent compensation (the median) is below these figures: 2,750 in defaults and 185 euros in damages.

The cause of the average being higher than the median is due to the high amounts that occur in the most expensive claims. Thus, for example, those of non-payment of rent came to suppose up to 15,000 euros. Even more striking is that of damages: although they normally constitute small compensation for specific repairs, the most expensive that appears in the database was 45,124 euros.

Madrid concentrates many incidents

The study also analyzes mishaps by territory and points to an extraordinary frequency of mishaps in Madrid. This community accounts for 21.51% of claims, four points per holm oak the size of its rental market, for which the Continuous Household Survey has been taken as a reference. In contrast, Catalonia, with 17% of claims, is six points below the weight of its rental market. The study does not detail how much the sample is from each territory, so it is not known if the higher frequency in Madrid is due, for example, to the fact that the contracting of this type of products is more widespread.

By provinces, the six most populated (Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Seville, Alicante and Malaga) account for more than half of all claims (54%). However, there are alterations between the percentage of mishaps they present and their population size. While Madrid accumulates the aforementioned 21.51% of the mishaps, Barcelona is just over half (12.12%). Alicante (6.83%) ahead of Valencia (5.07%) and Malaga (4.84%) ahead of Seville (4.11%).

From the point of view of cities, the frequency of claims in Madrid is unparalleled. If its population weight is 6.9%, the capital accounts for almost 12% of the mishaps analyzed in the study. Barcelona, ​​where 3.46% of the population of Spain lives, is the second with the most claims, but far behind: 2.69%. Only one hundredth below is Seville (2.69%), ahead of the third largest city, Valencia (2.12%), which also surpasses Malaga with 2.37% of incidents.

The study has been prepared from 12,500 claims registered by seven companies (AGCM Grupo, Kutxabank, Mutua de Propietarios, Ocaso, Plus Ultra, Previsora ​​Bilbaína and Santa Lucía) that offer this type of product and are part of Unespa. The study does not specify, however, how many policies in total those 12,500 mishaps refer to, a figure that would allow us to know the real accident rate of rental insurance.