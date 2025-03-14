Rental contracts that are updated in March may rise up to 2.1%

Rental contracts signed as of May 25, 2023 that have to be updated this month may rise to 2.08%. It is the limit that marks the Housing Lease Reference Index, published this Friday by the National Statistics Institute (INE), with which the Ministry of Housing wants to put a stop at runaway increases linked to inflation.

The bank stayed the house and Ghita wants the debt to be conded 13 years later: “I live tied with feet and hands”

The index, which began operating in January and brands already its third month, takes into account the minimum value between the general inflation rate and the underlying and the expected long -term expected, adjusted with a moderator coefficient. This tool is activated when the CPI is above 2%, as is the case, and intends to correct “disproportionate increases in the rent of lease contracts,” according to the Housing Law.

The INE has confirmed this Friday that the general inflation stood at 3% in February, one tenth more than the previous month, although the underlying was reduced to 2.2%, the lowest in three years, since December 2021. “In a context of international uncertainty, Spain continues to maintain the greatest growth among the main economies of the euro zone, which is being compatible with a moderation of prices and prices Citizens, ”says sources of economics.

With these IPC data, contracts that are updated this month can rise 2.08%, after 2.2% that marked the months of January and February. But only those that have been signed as of May 25, 2023, when the Housing Law entered into force. And only for updates. The agreements signed above may be uploaded according to inflation or as agreed and the owners that sign new contracts have no price limitation, except in some cases with tensioning areas. The Ministry of Housing created at the beginning of the year a simulator that takes into account the lease date and the rental price to estimate the increase.

The index is a mechanism to contain runaway increases, when they were linked to the CPI in periods in which it is triggered, and is part of a range of measures with which the Executive intends to directly or indirectly control prices. However, the effects of the Housing Law on the tenants’ pockets have not yet noticed or have done it timidly.

Less than 10% owners have asked for compensation for the anti -skucios moratorium: “The figures do not talk about an alarm”



In Catalonia, the first community to declare tensioning areas, prices have been contained in these municipalities, but not in others, where they have continued to grow. In addition, according to data collected by eldiario.es, seasonal rental contracts increased up to 14%. This is the formula with which some owners try to dodge the guarantees for the tenants of state regulations. A fraud that the Ministry wants to combat with the implementation of a single registration window, where holders must register their property until June, justifying the cause of the temporality of the contract.