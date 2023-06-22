The rental car is considerably cheaper than last year. Why is that?

When it comes to cars, we are used to everything costing a lot of money. Whether it’s tax, insurance, maintenance or fuel, it’s all very expensive. Renting a car has never been really cheap, so we don’t really expect miracles from that.

But guess what: the rental car has become a lot cheaper! Especially in the holiday countries, according to car rental company Enterprise. This company compared the prices for a rental car at twenty different holiday locations. Fortunately, there is good news, because the rental car has become much cheaper.

Context, context, context

Of course we have to put everything in the right context. The period for the first week of August of 2022 and that of 2023 has been chosen. Indeed, that period has yet to start, but the prices for the rental cars are already known for that period.

We do say that rental cars have become much cheaper and strictly speaking that is true, but actually we are back to the old level. Last year, the rental companies had the greatest possible difficulty in getting enough cars. New cars were hardly delivered and there was a huge demand for rental cars at holiday destinations.

Rental car cheaper, but it was also extremely high

Ergo, rents were historically high, in some cases two to three times higher than the pre-corona era. Especially since rental companies had to shift somewhat with the limited available rental fleet, which meant that some locations were temporarily closed.

Enterprise researched the prices of cars in the so-called “Compact” class. These are cars from the C-segment, such as the Peugeot 308, Seat Leon and Toyota Corolla. Now we have never received a car from the class in which we have reserved, but that does not matter for the price comparison.

