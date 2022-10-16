BYD chose Germany to accelerate its European offensive. The Chinese carmaker has in fact signed an agreement with the German rental company Sixt for a supply of 100,000 cars in 6 years starting as early as this quarter. A choice that is anything but random: the Chinese automotive companies are aware of the fact that the fleets of the sharingas well as innovative and flexible subscription models, can be an excellent showcase for your models in the Old Continent.

A similar formula was also followed by NIO and especially by Geely, which launched two years ago Lynk & Co offering three formulas with the 01 plug-in hybrid SUV in the full optional version: purchase, monthly subscription including scheduled maintenance, insurance and road tax, and car sharing, or the possibility for those who rent to share their car for a while. Il Sole 24 Ore on newsstands this morning remembers how Lynk & Co is present in seven countries and has exceeded 150,000 members, of which over 24,000 in Italy, in its community meeting clubs.

Giuseppe Benincasa, the general manager of Aniasa, the national car rental and sharing association, also agrees that China for electric cars can find more space to conquer in Europe through these formulas: “If the Chinese focus on fleets, they can do it competition even in the lower-end car market. Especially if we think that for their 35,000 euro product the European counterpart costs 10,000 euro more. They have studied the European market and know the product, in addition to the fact that they do not have the perverse mechanism of sanctions. They are great entrepreneurs, plus they don’t have fines or chip crises. Instead, our market is retreating because we are concerned with producing electric cars that young people cannot afford while the average age of vehicles on the road has reached 12 years ”.