EAnother “seminar” of the “Association of Eritrean Clubs in Stuttgart and the Surrounding Area” will not take place this weekend. The city of Stuttgart and the association agreed on Wednesday to cancel the rental agreement for rooms in a vocational school in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. “The decision was made in the interest of public safety and order after intensive discussions that Mayor Clemens Maier had with those responsible for the association,” the city said. The Association of Eritreans stated that it wanted to take into account the concerns of citizens and the general public and show its willingness to cooperate.

Last Saturday, 31 police officers were injured in riots between Eritreans close to the regime and those loyal to the regime. The police are investigating more than 200 violent young men who come from Eritrea and came to Germany as refugees for serious breaches of the peace. Last year, the city of Stuttgart asked the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution (LfV) whether it was an extremist organization. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution denied that.

At the same time, the LfV asked the city to contact the body responsible for security, the police, for a current risk assessment, as security-related incidents had already occurred at previous events of this type, as a spokesman for the State office said. However, this request did not lead to the school administration office refraining from renting it to the umbrella organization, which is said to be close to the dictatorial Eritrean regime. The LfV also doubts that the conversation between the school administration office and the police took place.

Use under dramatic conditions

The police operation in the Stuttgart Römerkastell, a former barracks in the north of Stuttgart, took place under highly dramatic conditions because only 20 police officers were present to protect the participants in the “seminar” of regime supporters. They were not equipped with protective clothing and had to withdraw at short notice after an attack by the opposition Eritreans. They were only able to protect the people in the sports hall and de-escalate the situation with significant reinforcements.







Frank Nopper (CDU), the mayor of Stuttgart, said that the state of Baden-Württemberg must work to deport the criminals to Eritrea. “Anyone who commits such violent acts must expect to be deported at any time,” said Nopper. The CDU parliamentary group presented a twelve-point paper on Tuesday in response to the disputes. This also calls for the offenses of breach of the peace and serious breach of the peace to be included in the Residence Act in the list of offenses that make deportation possible. Unless the sentence is suspended, deportation should be mandatory.

However, deportation to Eritrea is often likely to fail due to the human rights situation in the country and the lack of cooperation on the part of the regime there. The CDU parliamentary group leader Manuel Hagel spoke out in favor of a “180-degree turnaround in German migration policy”. They want to launch a Federal Council initiative together with the green coalition partner. “Apart from the federal government, everyone in our country notices it. Our country will no longer be able to cope with the current influx,” said Hagel. “People don’t want to and can’t anymore.”

A spokesman for the Green parliamentary group said about the CDU’s initiative that there was a need for discussion with the coalition partner regarding the Federal Council initiative. However, the Greens would not agree to “sham solutions” and the proposals will now be examined.