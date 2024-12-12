This Thursday, Renta 4 analysts presented their prospects for the year 2025, which will be, according to them, totally conditioned by the policies that Donald Trump implements after his arrival at the White House.

It is precisely this factor that makes them clearly bet on US equitiesbeing a market that will offer greater growth thanks to deregulation measures and tax cuts, although on the other hand it will increase inflation due to tariff or anti-immigration policies.

In any case, with regard to the Spanish stock market, the bank’s analysts state that “it continues to trade cheaply, with a 15% discount compared to its historical average while the EuroStoxx is in line with its average multiples.” In the case of the S&P 500, the premium required right now is 35% compared to its historical average. “We do not know if this differential between Europe and the US “It is sustainable by quoting Europe at a 40% discount,” said Natalia Aguirre, head of analysis. “There has to be a moment in which this differential begins to close,” adds Aguirre.

Regarding the values ​​that make up your Big 5 portfolio for the beginning of the year, they are Acerinox, Iberdrola, Indra, Cellnex and Sabadell.

Macro context

After correctly advancing a soft landing for the economy this year, for this year the bank expects growth to continue, especially in the US thanks to Trump’s aforementioned economic policies, which, on the other hand, will prevent inflation from reaching the objective it set. It would allow the Fed to lower interest rates at the same pace as in Europe.

“These policies will continue to increase liquidity in the market, something that in turn supports the rise in asset prices, although at the expense of debt,” says Juan Carlos Ureta, president of the bank. From Renta 4 they are positive about the economy, although they warn that after the latest dynamics the market could need a correction.