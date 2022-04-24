since last day 6 of April Spanish taxpayers can present the Statement of income. The campaign of the last fiscal year starts through the internet, later it can be done by phone (May 3) and, finally, in person (from May 26). The deadline for submission will be June 30th.

The possible results of the rent are that it leaves to pay or go out to return. In the case of the former, it can significantly affect our pockets, depending on the amount to pay. With deductions, taxpayers try to save a few euros so that the pinch is not so important. Sometimes the amounts are very high and we may not be able to afford the payment.

But for the Treasury there are no excusessince this result means that we have paid less than what would correspond to us in the last fiscal year. In this situation, as explained Business Insiderwe have three options: the first of all of them, to limit the impact, is to split the payment and that it does not involve a large outlay at once.

This option allows us split the payment into two installments, having to pay the first at the time of submitting the declaration and the second in the month of November. Their distribution is as follows: 60% of the total amount in the first payment, and the remaining 40% in the second. If you choose this route, remember to check the box to split the payment in the draft.

Postponement or financing

The second of the available options is to request a deferral of payment to the Treasurysomething that can be done from the electronic headquarters of the organization. In this case, you must prove that you are in a delicate economic situation, through receipts, debts or proof of payment. The postponement must be approved by the Treasury and, if it is granted, the taxpayer must also pay a default interest d3e 3.75%.

Finally, the third of the ways is to bet on the bank financing, since some credit institutions offer this possibility to update us with the Treasury. This would be the least recommended option, since you will have to pay the money received, with its consequent interest.