Estimates from the Brazilian Chamber of the Construction Industry (CBIC) show that the tax reform currently being regulated by the Senate could more than double the tax burden on rentals. PIS/Cofins are currently levied on transactions of this type, and the reform will result in new Value Added Tax (VAT) charges. According to the entity, this scenario of increased tax burden already takes into account the tax rate reductions proposed in the current regulatory text of the reform, which may still be changed by senators. The calculations refer to transactions involving a legal entity, such as real estate agencies.

The tax rate is not fixed, as it varies according to the rental value. Considering the charge of R$2,000, the current tax (3.65% PIS/Cofins) is around R$73. With the reform, it would be R$169.6, an increase of 132%. In the case of cheaper rentals, the increase in the tax burden would be smaller. A rental of R$1,000 would have a tax increase of 74.2%, estimates the CBIC.

The calculations take into account the current proposal, which calls for a 60% reduction in VAT rates for the sector (10.6%), in addition to a social reduction, which reduces R$400 from the rental value for the tax calculation base. The measures, however, are considered insufficient by CBIC, which advocates an 80% reduction in the rate and an increase in the social reduction to R$750.

“We are optimistic that we will be able to make these changes to the text. We will work hard to clarify this,” says CBIC president Renato Correia. According to him, the increase could contribute to an increase in the housing deficit and informality in the sector. This is because, in addition to the increase in taxation on rent, the entity points to a 56.8% increase in the tax burden on property management services.

In the case of transactions involving individuals, there should be no charges, except if the rental service is the predominant activity of that person.

WAR OF NUMBERS

“Real estate market associations and entities understand that the two rate reductions provided for in the text by the Chamber of Deputies will not be enough to alleviate the difference between the current rate paid by the sector and the new one that will be defined at the end of the reform”, says Angel Ardanaz, lawyer at Ardanaz Sociedade de Advogados and professor of Business Law and Tax Law.

According to CBIC, taxes on the purchase or sale of real estate could reach 20.9% of the cost of the property.

The president of the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers (Abrainc), Luiz França, says that the increase in the tax burden could trigger adverse effects, including an increase in construction costs and, consequently, in property prices. “The real estate market acts as a thermometer of the economy. Any increase in the tax burden could result in a disincentive to new investments, directly impacting end consumers, who will face higher prices to buy or rent properties,” he says.

To the Statethe extraordinary secretary for tax reform at the Ministry of Finance, Bernard Appy, said that the text approved by the deputies allows for a 40% reduction in the standard tax rate for the sector, compared to 20% in the original proposal sent to Congress. According to him, the changes have brought the tax burden into balance with the current regime – VAT will not be levied on purchases, sales and rentals by individuals. Appy also said that there are automatic reductions in the tax calculation base and credits that will be accumulated throughout the chain and can be deducted.

For association, adjustment reducer must go to 60%

To maintain the current tax burden on real estate transactions, it would be necessary to increase the adjustment reducer to 60%, which would “guarantee the competitiveness of the real estate market,” according to the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers (Abrainc). The entity says that the adjustment reducer approved in the tax reform discourages housing production and “adversely” impacts consumers, resulting in “possible increases in real estate and rental prices.”

Abrainc president Luiz França says that the increase in the tax burden could trigger a series of adverse effects, including an increase in construction costs and, consequently, in property prices. “The real estate market acts as a thermometer for the economy. Any increase in the tax burden could result in a disincentive to new investments, directly impacting end consumers, who will face higher prices to buy or rent properties,” he says.

EMPLOYMENT AND GDP

Abrainc states that “the changes suggested in the adjustment reducer may have significant negative impacts on the real estate sector, one of the largest job generators in the country”. It recalls that the construction and real estate development industry represents 7% of the national GDP and employs more than 2.9 million formal workers. In May alone, it created 18,149 formal jobs with signed employment contracts, being the third largest generator of jobs in the month, according to the General Registry of Employed and Unemployed Workers (Caged), and in the year to date more than 159 thousand, “representing 15% of the total jobs created”.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.