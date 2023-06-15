Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/

06/15/2023 – 0:10

Share



Based on the behavior of residential property rental prices in 25 Brazilian cities, the FipeZAP+ Residential Leasing Index recorded an increase of 1.29% in May 2023. The latest advance represented a further slowdown compared to the results of March (+1, 75%) and April (+1.68%).

In terms of typology, residential properties with 2 bedrooms registered the highest monthly increase in sales prices (+1.47%), contrasting with the less expressive increase among residential units with 4 or more bedrooms (+0.75%).

+ S&P Global: Lower inflation and monetary easing support Brazil’s growth outlook

Comparatively, the average variation in residential rent calculated by the Index (+1.29%) exceeded consumer inflation measured by the IPCA/IBGE (+0.23%), as well as the last result of the IGP-M/FGV (-1 .84%).

Among the 25 cities that make up the calculation of the FipeZAP+ Index, 24 locations contributed to the monthly appreciation of the index, including the 11 capitals included in this list: Florianópolis (+3.65%); Goiânia (+3.42%); Brasilia (+1.87%); Rio de Janeiro (+1.66%); Porto Alegre (+1.51%); São Paulo (+1.20%); Curitiba (+1.01%); Fortress (+1.00%); Belo Horizonte (+0.85%); Recife (+0.16%); and Salvador (+0.15%).

Based on the latest results, the index started to register an increase of 7.76% in the year, surpassing in this time frame the consumer inflation measured by the IPCA/IBGE (+2.95%), as well as the variation of the IGP-M /FGV (-2.58%).

All 25 monitored cities recorded price increases in the year, including the 11 aforementioned capitals: Goiânia (+22.89%); Florianópolis (+21.61%); Fortaleza (+12.31%); Rio de Janeiro (+10.76%); Belo Horizonte (+9.47%); Curitiba (+8.45%); Salvador (+6.85%); São Paulo (+5.84%); Brasilia (+4.84%); Porto Alegre (+4.15%); and Recife (+3.36%).

Considering the monthly results of the last 12 months ended in May 2023, the index started to accumulate a nominal increase of 16.52%, a result that surpassed the variations of the main price indices in the period: IPCA/IBGE (+3.94%) and IGP-M/FGV (-4.47%).

The highest accumulated appreciation in the period was identified in the rental of properties with only 1 bedroom (+18.19%), contrasting with the

less expressive increase among units with 4 or more bedrooms (+9.05%).

Also in this time frame, all 25 cities recorded increases in residential lease prices, including the 11 previously mentioned capitals: Florianópolis (+37.83%); Goiânia (+36.98%); Fortaleza (+22.35%); Curitiba (+21.45%); Rio de Janeiro (+20.22%); Belo Horizonte (+18.46%); São Paulo (+14.37%); Porto Alegre (+12.93%); Recife (+10.94%); Brasilia (+10.68%); and Salvador (+9.68%).























