From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/25/2023 – 12:20

O price average of square meter of new construction contracts rent in São Paulo (SP) it reached R$ 58.73 in August, 0.2% up of registered in July this year. The data are from index in Rent Fifth floor Imovelweb. The main decline was recorded in Vila Mangalot, in the North Zone, where prices fell 9.9% in the period.

Campo Grande (-8%), Alto de Pinheiros (-5.4%), Jardim Peri (-5.3%) and Jardim Cidade Pirituba (-5.3%) complete the list of the five neighborhoods with the greatest devaluation in the period .

According to the Indexone-bedroom properties had an impact on this result, with a drop of 0.14% in compared to July. It was the first retraction after two consecutive years of rising prices at capital of São Paulo. Since July 2021, studio apartments have not decreased of price average practiced. Those with two and three bedrooms registered a slightly higher price increase last month, of 0.82% and 1.17%, respectively.

“Studios and smaller apartments had been registering a constant appreciation in the post-pandemic period, largely due to the return to in-person work, driving up the value of rent as a whole from the city upwards. The new movement coincides with a slowdown in the price in São Paulo”, says Vinicius Oike, economist of Fifth floor .

The data of Index show that rising consumer prices he has decreasesof. In October 2022, the accumulated in 12 months reached the peak (15.25%). Since then, it has been falling month by month. The registered level in August (10.68%) is the lowest since May of last year, when new rents accumulated an increase of 9.81% in the 12-month period.

The movement in São Paulo is not isolated. Data of Index in Rent Fifth floor Imovelweb indicate that the deceleration trend is beginning to be seen in other capitals, such as Belo Horizonte (MG) and Curitiba (PR).

In Compared to the last three months, 27% of the neighborhoods monitored by the indicator registered devaluation of price of square meter. In total, 30 of the 110 monitored neighborhoods saw a drop in value.