For a few days in early March, auto manufacturers and limo company operators gathered in Las Vegas. for an annual convention, where they attended panels, and admired shiny new black party buses, pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles.

But something was missing.

“There wasn’t a single stretched out limousine on the show floor.said Robert Alexander, president of the National Limousine Association, a US trade group.

Decades ago, stretch limousines were a symbol of wealth, used almost exclusively by the rich and famous.. Over time, they became more common, reserved by teenagers on their way to dances. Today, while the limo name has stuck, the limo industry has shifted to chauffeur services in black sport utility vehicles, buses, and vans.

Today, the stretch limo accounts for less than 1 percent of services offered by limousine companies in the US, up from 10 percent 10 years agothe association said. “The stretched limousine has met the same fate as the dodoAlexander said. “She is extinct.”

Industry leaders say the demise can be attributed to a series of setbacks. The first was the Great Recession. Then came the rise of on-demand ride-hailing services and a couple of fatal accidents that led to new regulations in New York state, one of the biggest markets. In the course of it all, limousines fell out of favor as passengers opted to travel more discreetly.

Armbruster Stageway of Arkansas is credited with creating the first combustion engine limousine in the 1920s. By 1985 it was one of the leading producers of limousines, making about a thousand a year. Around that time, many automakers stopped making limousines.

Operators like Scott Woodruff, president of Majestic Limo & Coach in Des Moines, Iowa, have made adjustments in light of growing demand. In the early 2000s, when party buses were being customized with bench seats and minibars, stretched limousines made up about a quarter of their fleet.

Then the housing market crashed in 2008. Demand for limousines plummeted as unemployment and gasoline prices soared. The United States was still in a recession when Uber started in 2009. Lyft arrived in 2012 and together they made chauffeured cars more accessible.

While the demand for stretch limousines is not what it once was, the limo industry is thriving. It just looks different now. Matthew Daus, former commissioner of the NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission, said buses and vans seemed to be the future.

JESUS ​​JIMENEZ

THE NEW YORK TIMES