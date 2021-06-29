The IGP-M (General Price Index – Market), used to readjust the country’s rental contracts and raw material prices, changed by 0.6% in June. The result indicates the deceleration of the index, which increased by 4.10% in May.

THE FGV (Getúlio Vargas Foundation) released the data on this Tuesday (June 29, 2021). here’s the whole (723 KB).

Even so, with the result, the IGP-M accumulates an increase of 35.75% in 12 months. It is the highest value since June 1994, when the Real Plan was being implemented. In the year, the accumulated high is 15.08%.

In May, the 12-month accumulated result was also historic: 37%. But in June, the index had a drop compared to the previous month – which had not happened since December:

The slowdown in the IGP-M was due to a small variation in the IPA (Broad Producer Price Index). In June, the index was 0.42%, compared to 5.23% in May.

“THE The combination of the appreciation of the real with the drop in dollar prices of important commodities caused the IPA’s gross raw materials group to drop 1.28% in June, compared to a 10.15% increase last month.” says André Braz, Coordinator of Price Indices.

In June, the dollar registered the lowest value of quotation in 1 year. On June 22, the currency closed the day quoted at R$4.966. Before that, the dollar had only closed at this level on June 10, 2020.

The CPI (Consumer Price Index) also had a smaller variation in June than in May. It went from 0.61% to 0.57%. Within this index, housing prices fell from 1.16% to 1.1% – the electricity tariff is one of the highlights of housing. The variation in the price of energy had been 4.38% in May, but in June it closed at 3.30%.

The last index considered in the IGP-M, the INCC (National Construction Cost Index) increased by 2.30% in May, compared to 1.80% in March. The INCC was mainly driven by materials and equipment for the sector, which rose 2.93% in the month. In May, it was 1.75%.

