According to the division, both city companies could have prepared for the tightening of the economic situation with stress tests.

Helsinki Asumisoikeus oy (Haso) and Helsingin kaupuntin asunnot oy (Heka) could have prepared better for the increase in the cost level, according to the Helsinki Group Division.

The tight economic situation is falling to the company’s residents to pay.

For example Heka already warned in May, that it will have to raise rents for residents at the beginning of next year more than usual, up to 10 percent. Helsinki politicians interviewed by HS at that time expressed their concern rent increases.

In its unanimous decision, the group division considers that Haso and Heka have not succeeded in managing risks and anticipating changes in the operating environment.

“As companies with large and debt-heavy balance sheets, they should have prepared for the normalization of interest rates and stress tested their own balance sheets. The group division requires the companies to act in terms of risk management in this situation,” the division outlined at its last meeting of the spring season in June.

Tight Ripity was presented by the chairman of the corporate division, the mayor Juhana Vartiainen (cook). HS could not reach Vartiai for comment.

Vartiainen’s presentation was worth it Pia Pakarinen (cook). According to Pakarinen, the division wanted to send a clear message, because it became apparent during the meeting that the companies had not anticipated the changing situation in sufficient time.

In its unanimous decision, the panel did not list what actions the companies should have been able to take.

Interest rate hedging of large debt capital through interest rate derivatives would have become very expensive. Big cities have changed their loans to fixed interest rates in recent years.

Interrupting or postponing renovation or construction works would be difficult for both companies, but even this method is already in use to the extent that it is possible.

“At the division meeting, we didn’t want to be guilty of backbiting, but the lack of stress tests made us accept this counter-proposal,” Pakarinen says.