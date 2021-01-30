As announced last week, the Government extended the freezing of rental values and the suspension of evictions until next March 31.

The measure was ratified by decree 66/2021, published today in the Official Gazette. In this way, it will continue in force for another two months the benefit for tenants who are occupying a unique home.

Furthermore, the norm increase the number of installments from 6 to 12 that tenants have to pay lease debts and promotes a mediation instance to resolve conflicts.

On the other hand, the extension of the validity of the contracts whose expiration trade before March 31, 2021. Thus, no interest or other penalties provided for in the contract may be applied. Neither can evictions be carried out.

“This is terrible, they are not only harming the tenants themselves, because they will generate a snowball of debt, but also to the sector because scares real estate investment of properties intended for rent. This goes against the development of the country ”, Enrique Abatti, President of the House of Owners of the Argentine Republic, said last week when the decision to extend the measure was disseminated.

On the other hand, Gervasio Muñoz, president of the Federation of tenants said that “with this new extension nobody wins or loses. It’s a respite in a serious economic situation, with tenants in debt ”.

This is the third time that the Alberto Fernández administration freezes rental prices. The first was on March 29 of last year, days after the quarantine was launched to try to contain the advance of the coronavirus.

And the previous one was on September 24, when the measure was ratified until January 31. On that occasion, with decree 766/2020 it was indicated that the freeze is part of the actions aimed “to alleviate the social situation, which has been highly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.”