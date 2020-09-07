The Court docket of Auditors criticizes the excessive housing prices for refugees. The federal authorities pays their lease – as does the lease of Hartz IV recipients.

BERLIN taz | It’s an everlasting bone of competition: The Federal Audit Workplace has its personal division that solely offers with public expenditure for Hartz IV recipients. Now division head Dieter Hugo reprimanded in a single hearing within the Bundestag on Monday the “self-service mentality” of some cities and municipalities relating to claiming excessive charges for the lodging of refugees with the federal authorities.

The rationale for criticism is the deliberate improve in federal participation in advantages for lodging and heating. Up to now, the federal authorities has borne half of those prices, the opposite half needed to be borne by the native authorities, i.e. the cities and municipalities. To be able to relieve the municipalities, the federal authorities needs to extend its participation to round 75 p.c of the housing prices. For refugees, the federal authorities has been assuming one hundred pc of the housing prices since 2016.

Vogel complained that the funds for the housing prices had been “not economically and never sparingly” spent. The charges paid by native authorities for lodging prices for refugees are “typically greater than one hundred pc” above the native rents for residing areas of a comparable measurement. The charges relate to the prices that the municipalities declare from the job facilities for lodging in properties, hostels and rented flats.

Verena Göppert, monetary knowledgeable on the German Affiliation of Cities, “massively” rejected the accusations of the Court docket of Auditors. On the listening to on the modification to the legislation to alleviate the native authorities, she mentioned that the lodging of refugees was a particular state of affairs.

20 p.c lease improve over two years

In a single report The Court docket of Auditors complains that prices within the properties for care, safety, meals and electrical energy had been claimed as “housing prices” on the job facilities. When the federal authorities took over one hundred pc of the lodging prices for refugees from 2016, the housing prices for refugees rose by 20 p.c per neighborhood of want by 2018, whereas for non-refugees by just one p.c, based on the report. A municipality then charged 50 euros per sq. meter for lodging in a residential container, beforehand it was solely 10 euros.

As a result of many refugees can not discover rental flats, they’re nonetheless housed in properties and hostels. In Berlin, for instance, 10,000 persons are nonetheless residing in refugee lodging, which is round a fifth of the refugees who’ve entered the Hartz IV relationship since 2015. Within the lodging, the every day price is 27 euros per individual, introduced the Berlin Senate Division for Social Affairs.

The higher lease limits for “sufficient flats” for Hartz IV recipients are normally under the housing prices in properties. In Berlin, for instance, a single individual with Hartz IV advantages with hardship provision is topic to a most quantity of 582 euros because the higher lease restrict. If a Hartz IV recipient can not discover a appropriate condominium, the municipality is obliged to supply at the very least one place in a house with a view to keep away from homelessness.