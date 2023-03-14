Residence is located in a condominium in Jardim Botânico, a region 10 km from the center of the federal capital

The former president’s new home Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in Brasilia is already being occupied by former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro and her daughters, Laura (12 years old) and Letícia (21 years old). The residence is located in the Solar 2 condominium, in Jardim Botânico, a region 10 km from the center of the federal capital.



According to a magazine report Look published this Monday (13.mar.2023), the reserved condominium is surrounded by bars and by two entrance guardhouses with armed security. The windows have dark film on the panes. The monthly rent of the property is estimated at R$ 12,000.

The house has 400 m² of built area, with 2 floors and a swimming pool. The lease agreement was signed in Bolsonaro’s name and will run for 30 months.

The leisure area of ​​the condominium is extensive and has multi-sports, soccer and tennis courts, a ballroom and a gym.

The former president has been in the United States since December 30. He applied for a diplomatic visa and refused to hand over the presidential sash on January 1. He is expected to return to Brazil in March.

As the law ensures, every former president is entitled to security and official apparatus funded by the Union, which includes:

4 servers for security activities and personal support;

2 servants of commissioned positions of the DAS Group (Superior Management and Advice) level 5;

2 drivers.



On Sunday (12.Mar.2023), Michelle disclosed bitches for adoption. According to her, for “live for rent” and already having 6 other dogs, he couldn’t keep the animals he said he found on the road.