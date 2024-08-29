Rent disputes | Elixia announced that it will open a gym in the premises where another gym already operates – A rare dispute is being tried in court

Rent disputes|The rent dispute, which is characterized as very rare, is settled in the district court.

Multi could rub his eyes when Elixia announced that she was opening a new gym in Munkkiniemi at Tietokuja 2.

The opening announcement was usual in itself, but another gym company was already operating at the same address and in the same premises: Ole.fit Munkka, whose background is Primo Gym oy. In this story, Ole.fit Munka will be referred to as a gym company.

The matter has caused confusion on social media. Especially when the gym company announced that they have not sold their business and are already looking towards autumn.

A strange mess and two very different truths are revealed in the background.

The skis of the gym company and the company that owns the property crossed paths for the worst time, and now the case is being settled in the district court. The owner of the space is Nordika Fastigheter, which has rented space to the current municipal hall company.

According to the tenant, the gym company has more than half a year’s worth of rent in arrears, in total we are talking about hundreds of thousands of euros.

According to the gym owner, there have been a lot of problems in the premises and the tenant has unilaterally cut off the negotiation connection.

Nordic Head of financial management at Fastigheter Antti Venermo says that they have entered into a lease agreement with Elixia for the space in question and terminated the lease agreement with the gym company in June.

According to Venermo, the reason for the demolition is the large rental debts.

“The current tenant has not paid rent for more than half a year. There is a debt of hundreds of thousands of euros.”

Venermo says that they have tried to find arrangements and solutions with the current tenant, but no consensus has been reached.

“We were constantly worried about whether they have the ability to pay.”

In the opinion of the company renting the property, no agreement has been reached in the matter.

“In our opinion, efforts have been made to find a solution, but an agreement has not been reached.”

Because of this, the case has proceeded to the district court, says Venermo.

Helsinki a case concerning the gymnasium is pending in the district court.

The title of the case is postponement of the moving date, but the property owner demands, among other things, eviction and payment of unpaid rent.

Venermo says that the case is rare from their point of view.

“The amount of damage is increasing all the time and it is clear that we will incur losses. The incident is extremely unfortunate and expensive for us. The whole thing is sad.”

Venermo cannot estimate when the situation will be resolved.

“It depends on Ole.fit and the schedules of the district court. We hope that this can be resolved through negotiation and as soon as possible.”

A gym company the CEO of Primo Gym oy Sari Pinomaa says that from their point of view the situation has started because there have been big problems in the property that have hindered business.

“In some premises, it has only been ten degrees warm in the middle of winter for several months. In those premises, you couldn’t do business at all. This is just one example of the problems the facilities have had.”

The lessee should compensate them for the inconvenience caused by the inadequate premises, says Pinomaa.

Nordika’s Venermo denies that the temperature problems were at least this large-scale.

“Ten degrees is not correct from our point of view.”

However, the property is undergoing a large-scale renovation and the entire building technology will be changed to meet modern standards, says Venermo.

“Yes, every real estate sometimes has some problems. The current systems are in need of renewal and that is why the work has been started.”

According to Venermo, possible temperature problems are certainly exceptional and individual situations and may also be caused by the renovation itself. Venermo does not take a position on the exact number of degrees.

“Apparently, overall, the conditions are such that even though they have not paid the rent, they are trying to fight to be allowed to stay in the premises.”

Thewhether the rent has not been paid, Pinomaa does not agree to comment.

“They have their own claims and of course we have ours, but the negotiations are in progress.”

Pinomaa says that the situation is unfortunate and he would have liked to avoid discussing it in public

“It’s sad that you can’t do business in peace. I’m not a quarrelsome person.”

Despite the legal dispute, the gym’s operations will still continue as normal, says Pinomaa. The gym is therefore still open in Munkkiniemi.

“We will operate as normally as the premises can currently operate.”

Since the legal proceedings are in progress, Pinomaa says that he cannot disclose all the details to the public.

“It would be wonderful to tell the world what is happening and what our position is, but the matter has to go through the courts. Things are not as they have been presented against us.”

Elixia is told that the new gym is scheduled to open when they get to the premises.