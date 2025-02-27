Rent Corporation He won 3.3 million euros in exercise 2024, compared to the losses of 15.9 million of the previous year. The company presided by Luis Hernández de Cabanyes and directed by David Vila obtained income of 26.5 million and a gross benefit (Ebitda) of 8.5 million.

“This return to profitability It responds to the improvement of transactional activity, the optimization of the portfolio assets and the consolidation of real estate vehicles, key pillars of the group in recent years, “explains the company in its annual financial report of the last year sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

“The sustained growth of both business lines has allowed to balance the results account, reinforcing the stability of future results and consolidating a solid financial structure,” says the real estate.

On the other hand, the net financial debt In rent, 20.1% were reduced to 22.3 million euros.

Business lines

Last year, Wellderits socimi specialized in residences launched next to the Dutch pension fund APGacquired six new assetsreaching a portfolio of 12 assets with an approximate value of 115 million euros.

On the other hand, its storage subsidiary, It fitsclosed the exercise with 19 operational centers of the 20 acquired, located in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Zaragoza and Palma de Mallorca. Last November, the British BC Partners took 30% of the social capital of the subsidiary to accelerate its expansion.

Another of its investment vehicles, Livingclosed the year with an asset portfolio that exceeds the value of the 1.8 billion euros, composed of 55 rental promotions.

In 2024, rent specified sale operations for a total amount of 19.7 million eurosgenerating an operational margin of 5.3 million. As of December 2024, the company has a Transactional business portfolio valued at 48.3 million.