The Federal Constitutional Court has tipped the Berlin rent cap. Minister Franziska Giffey now wants to stop high rents with a law.

Berlin – The Federal Constitutional Court has declared the Berlin rent cap null and void. The Karlsruhe judges found that regulations at the state level are inadmissible. The SPD still wants to continue the legal fight against high rents: The Berlin SPD * chairwoman and Federal Minister for Family Affairs, Franziska Giffey, advocates nationwide regulations against excessive rents.

Rent cap: Minister Giffey wants a law to protect against excessive rents – for all of Germany

“The task of protecting tenants really effectively against excessive rents must be tackled at the federal level,” said Giffey on Friday in RBB-Inforadio. It is about “that tenant protection rules in federal regulations are made in such a way that they take effect and are really effective”.

In Giffey’s opinion, a set of instruments must be used to monitor rent developments on the basis of the current rent index. “The point is that the federal regulations are also strengthened again,” she said. The problem is not gone through the judgment of the Federal Constitutional Court. “There is really pressure, also in other cities in Germany. And this pressure and this great social question has to be countered. “

Where rents actually “explode as is the case in Berlin”, the possibility of a cap or a brake must be created, said SPD leader Saskia Esken in a podcast of the Cologne city scoreboard as well as the Editorial network Germany. When asked whether the federal government should create a legal basis or whether the rapid construction of inexpensive living space is more important, Esken said: “I believe that the two instruments do not contradict each other, on the contrary, both are needed.”

Left official Janine Wissler even specifically wants a federal rent cover, like the one in the weekly newspaper 2nd week said. “The construction of a rent cover was correct. Now the constitutional court is saying that the rent cap cannot be introduced at the state level. So it is not unconstitutional per se, but has to be decided at the federal level. ”Affordable rents should be“ at the top of the agenda of a federal government in which the left would be involved ”.

Nationwide rent regulation would still be possible in this legislative period – if politicians want

According to the German Tenants’ Association (DMB), nationwide rent regulation could be implemented within a short period of time. “As you can see from the Corona measures, the federal government can act quickly if the political will is there,” said the President of the German Tenants’ Association, Lukas Siebenkotten dpa. “Proposals for an effective and fair rent limit have been on the table for years – not only from us, but also from parts of the government and the opposition.” According to Siebenkotten, a nationwide rent freeze and a sharp rental price limit would still be possible in this legislative period with the appropriate political will.

“The rents in Berlin have exploded in the past few years. If they continue to climb unchecked, this is fatal for social cohesion in the city, ”said Siebenkotten. So far, the federal government has not considered it necessary to effectively curb the rise in rents. The current rent brake is not enough for this. “After the decision from Karlsruhe, the federal government is now clearly required to stop rents for existing buildings, apply a sharp brake on re-letting.” How many Berliners are now threatened with additional payments and for how many this could be a serious problem remains to be seen. “Some landlords have announced that they will forego additional payments,” said Siebenkotten. “Any landlord who has moral decency and is fair will not use the judgment of the Federal Constitutional Court to enforce excessive claims against the tenants,” reports the dpa.

Rent dispute: Demonstration in Berlin – police report riots

After the verdict, politicians and trade unions quickly made demands that the federal government should now deal with the high rents. The Berlin Senate wants to discuss the consequences of the court ruling on Tuesday, reports the Agence France-Presse.

On Thursday evening, thousands of people demonstrated in Berlin against the lifting of the so-called Berlin rent cap * and for a change in housing policy. According to the organizers, 15,000 participants took part in the demonstration through the districts of Kreuzberg and Neukölln *, the police spoke of 6500 demonstrators, reports the AFP.

After a largely peaceful start, riots broke out. According to the police, dozens of participants repeatedly attacked emergency services and blocked roads after the actual demonstration. The officers were therefore pelted with bottles and stones from a group of around a hundred people and sometimes attacked with wooden slats. According to their own statements, the police used irritant gas and defended themselves with blows and kicks. According to the police, something similar happened a little later during a road blockade of around 25 people. 13 police officers were injured, but were still able to serve, reports the AFP. (dp / dpa / AFP)* Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.