There’s a kind of hilarious, corrosive British comedy that keeps growing and mutating without losing its brilliantly crude, seemingly vulgar, and actually sophisticatedly savage spirit. Think of classics like The office —which was later adapted and propelled to worldwide success—, Little Britain, psychoville, and everything that Steve Pemberton commands, starting with Inside No. 9and we will get an idea of ​​what happens in rent as you can (Filmin), the brute sitcom that arose when Jamie Demetriou (the actor, comedian and screenwriter, best known for his role in fleabag: he’s the guy with the huge teeth, Bus Rodent) wondered what would happen if he put a clumsy and unpleasant—unwittingly—estate agent trying to rent flats on behalf of something called Michael & Eagle, a discreditable London estate agency.

Stath’s father —who is called Demetriou in the series, because he is the protagonist— in addition to its creator—he is the owner of such a disastrous business in which, however, there is an exemplary worker: one Carole Collins (Katy Wix), a conceited and efficient agent—efficient to the point of delirium: she is capable of renting flats for phone—which, of course, makes life even more miserable for Stath. Vasos, that’s the name of the father, a bad-tempered Greek who goes out with men who have almost the same appearance as plump gentlemen of the crowd, is thinking of leaving the agency in the hands of one of his sons —yes, a succession nothing glamorous—but hang in there because you fear the worst. Which is confirmed in this newly released third season, and not for what might be expected, because she didn’t really choose either of them.

Demetriou with the sign of the inefficient and peculiar agency for which he works.

Stath’s sister, by the way, is none other than Jamie’s sister in real life, that is, Natasia Demetriou, the very famous Nadja from What we do in the shadows (HBO), here in the role of the deluded, silly and weird Sophie, a kind of lost soul (and in a tracksuit) who sometimes eats pipes and who finds everything funny and strange at the same time, and who walks wildly in love with the also very strange and goofy Alistair (Al Roberts), and hers is a more than possible couple who prefers to be charmingly and foolishly impossible. Of course, there’s also the competition—the handsome blond guy from the agency next door—and their own lives trying to make a little cameo in the only thing that matters: the job that does everything. devours. And here’s what it does rent as you can something unique, as well as hilarious.

And it is that, without losing an iota of his brutal and brilliant sense of slapsticka slapstick real estate, attacks without complexes to the last corner of the precariousness -economic, social, sentimental, existential- of the present. Because behind each sloping floor, and each door that leads nowhere on that same floor, behind each destroyed apartment —without taps, almost no walls, with mattresses that only fit standing up—, and behind the suffocation of the rent always exorbitant, there is a generation for which the idea of ​​having a place to live has been from the beginning an odyssey and, at the same time, a joke. A joke in bad taste with which, however, like the protagonists of rent as you canThey have gotten used to living.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists See also Immigration Only one factor prevents “English-speaking people from having a happy life in Helsinki” - University graduates assess Helsinki's international level SIGN UP