State Duma deputy Vasily Vlasov offered to help students who are forced to rent housing, giving them a 50% discount on housing and communal services. The student community was skeptical about such an initiative, but the discussion once again reminded us of the problems with placing university students in hostels – there are not enough places for everyone. How to fix the situation with the shortage of funds and how big the problem is, Izvestia figured it out.

What is offered to compensate students

Vasily Vlasov sent a corresponding appeal addressed to the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov. In his letter, the deputy notes that one of the main problems that nonresident students face is finding a place to live during their studies. According to the legislation, those in need of housing are provided with places in hostels, but only if educational organizations have an appropriate fund. If it is not available, housing for the period of study at the university becomes a headache for parents or the student himself.

“In this regard, I ask you to consider the issue of the advisability of introducing a 50 percent discount on the payment of housing and communal services in housing rented by persons undergoing full-time training in secondary vocational and higher education programs and who are not able to live in the hostel of an educational organization,” it says. in circulation.

Chairman of the All-Russian Student Union Oleg Tsapko notes that the idea is hardly feasible.

“Let’s be honest: most landlords rent housing “blindly”, no one will provide any checks,” he told Izvestia. – Many students rent housing, rent apartments, but it is very difficult to document this in order to allocate money to them.

Andrey Korol, head of the Association of Student Hostel Activists, notes that the initiative could rather be applied to dormitories, because it is there that, on average, 80% of the cost is payment for utilities, and the rest is rent.

How big is the problem with hostels

President Vladimir Putin spoke about the problem with dormitories back in December 2020 . According to him, it escalated after the introduction of the Unified State Examination, when graduates from the regions had more opportunities to enter the country’s leading universities. After that he instructed to create a network of modern university campuses by 2030 . So far, there are not enough modern campuses (which Izvestia wrote about in detail), as well as dormitories in principle.

Boris Ilyukhin, head of the Research Center for Education Assessment and Quality Management Systems, FIRO RANEPA, points out that the problem of residence of nonresident students is very acute, especially in metropolitan areas.

“The USE has really become a social lift, but even if they are enrolled in a state-funded place at a Moscow university, parents and a child sometimes decide to refuse to enter there, since the cost of living and eating in the capital is much higher than the average for Russia,” he notes.

Completely different situation from university to university shows monitoring the performance of educational institutions of higher education for 2022. So, for example, in the Far Eastern Federal University, according to the data presented, there are no people left in need of a hostel at all, and in another large university – the Ural Federal University. B.N. Yeltsin – the proportion of needy students who are not provided with a hostel exceeds 67%. At the same time, the area of ​​dormitories in UrFU is more than twice the area of ​​dormitories in FEFU.

In metropolitan universities, the situation is also completely different: for example, at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, the share of needy students who are not provided with a hostel reaches 52%, while in Baumanka it is zero. At St. Petersburg State University, the share of those in need of dormitories is also at zero, and at another major university in the northern capital, Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University, it reaches almost 44%. However, in fairness, another large campus is being built there in addition to the existing one.

In regional universities, it is also difficult to identify any regularity in providing students with housing at educational institutions. So, at the Samara National Research University named after Academician S.P. Korolev’s share of students in need is slightly more than 10%, at Tula State University – 0%, but at Ulyanovsk State University – more than 88%.

“The statistics are different: somewhere they write that there is a shortage of 25–30%, somewhere they say that almost all students are more or less well off,” says Oleg Tsapko. “However, very often the needs of students in hostels are simply not taken into account. For example, at the stage of admission, the student is told: “Payer? Don’t even count on a place in a hostel.” There is a demand, just a certain category of those in need is initially eliminated.

Doctor of Technical Sciences, author of the Science and Universities Telegram channel Evgeny Bely (formerly a professor at Ulyanovsk State University) also notes that especially the problem of dormitories concerns students studying on an extrabudgetary basis – they are forced to “suffer twice”: pay tuition fees and pay rent.

“Another feature associated with dormitories is that foreign students often have priority when settling in dormitories, which is due to agreements signed by educational institutions,” he told Izvestia. – This creates additional tension in the student environment.

The problem in the capitals was slightly reduced by the rules for admission to universities that changed last year, Evgeny Bely continues: the second wave of enrollment was eliminated, which is why some applicants from the regions did not take risks and remained to study at “home” universities.

Andrei Korol points out that, with rare exceptions, there are not enough places in dormitories for everyone, and this results in not the most pleasant practices, such as evicting senior students at the end of the year in order to provide a place for freshmen from other cities next year. There is also a serious problem with the quality of the dormitories provided: sometimes students, having seen the conditions, leave themselves in search of an apartment and work in order to ensure their payment.

How to help with hostels

Olga Panina, head of the Department of State and Municipal Management at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, notes that the availability of a hostel is one of the important factors in the competitiveness of a university, and the best thing for any university is the construction of its own campuses with a moderate fee for living.

– The second option is to search for the possibility of partial compensation for students of rented housing, but in a certain segment of the housing market, on certain conditions. Of course, calculations are required, since all universities have different resource capabilities,” she pointed out.

Irina Abankina, professor at the Institute of Education at the Higher School of Economics, believes that universities, rather than students, should be helped in the situation with dormitories.

– Students are supported as much as possible, because they pay no more than 20% of the cost of housing maintenance. The rest of the costs fall on the shoulders of universities, she told Izvestia. – Moreover, hostels are not funded by anyone: they are not included in the educational standard, in fact, there is no right to their commercial use. As a result, in most cases, the maintenance of dormitories is provided through the paid activities of universities, that is, at the expense of paying students, who most often cannot use these dormitories. I don’t see any justice in this.

Irina Abankina notes that many universities asked to make the payment for dormitories at least not profitable, but to ensure the cost of their maintenance, and leave benefits and discounts only to low-income students. But things never went beyond the proposal.

Irina Abankina believes that the real way out is to solve the problem through a loan for education, with which students could cover not only tuition fees, but also housing costs.

“Now the question is not how to make life easier for students, but how to determine the source of financial support,” notes the professor at the Institute of Education. Whose shoulders will it fall on? Because there are no additional funds in the federal budget, especially considering that a lot of money is directed to support education in new regions.

Irina Abankina also cites the experience of European countries as an example, where there are dispatch services that help students rent housing for their needs – from the lowest to the highest cost – building a trajectory for a particular student depending on his income.

– And we must not forget that we have a lot of students working – in the 3rd-4th year up to 80%, – continues Abankina. One way or another, they can earn and pay for the hostel.

Oleg Tsapko, speaking about other opportunities to support non-resident students, cites the practice of the National Research University Higher School of Economics as an example. The university has a special Office of Student Accommodation, which offers various options: settling in apartments in new residential complexes at prices below market prices or in hotels, including for applicants.

How scholarships will help

State Duma deputy Yaroslav Nilov does not agree with the opinion that students can earn their own living. He emphasizes: the student should study, and not seek funds for living.

“Accordingly, he must live on a scholarship,” he says. – Therefore, it is proposed to increase its size to the minimum wage.

A bill to this effect was recently submitted to the State Duma. Olga Panina from the Financial University said she believes in increasing scholarships, as this is a long overdue issue. , but other experts have doubts about the reality of this initiative. Thus, Evgeny Bely suggested that this could only affect strategically important areas of training related to the defense industry. And Irina Abankina emphasizes that the support will cost tens of billions of rubles (Izvestia previously wrote that the measure would require 700 billion rubles annually).

“If we can financially substantiate the bill on increasing scholarships and prove that there are such sources of funding in the budget, this will help universities pay for hostels, because the cost of living was just correlated with scholarships,” she noted.

Andrei Korol notes that in the Central Federal District, the average fee for a hostel is from 500 to 1 thousand rubles, and a scholarship – 2-3 thousand rubles. In Moscow, the average fee for a hostel is from 1,000 to 2,000, but there were cases when students paid 10,000–14,000 rubles a month.

“There are many universities where there are few cheap places, and all the rest are much more expensive,” confirms Oleg Tsapko. – These can be dormitories of “increased comfort” or apartment type. In one of the Moscow universities last year there was a scandal due to an increase in the cost on this basis – students reported that the prices for a hostel reached 15-18 thousand rubles.

Boris Ilyukhin from the FIRO RANEPA believes that if the scholarship is not raised to the level of the minimum wage, then it is necessary to at least return to the initiative of concluding targeted contracts with students for more education with the possible signing of an agreement between the student and the enterprise, when the latter pays the future employee additionally during studying time.