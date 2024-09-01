The tents They are widely used in the United States, but also in other countries around the world, although no one would have thought of using them to make money from them: this is what a man did, who went viral on social media with his curious initiative.

A tenant decided to pay that money and try the service experience offered by the man with his store called Mark. The problem started when a friend of his made a post on Facebook, where was met with a wave of criticism from Australian citizens who were against the measure.

Why? It’s that The service included accommodation and all the tenant’s bills, but not food.. Considering that Australia is experiencing a severe rental crisis, and the fact that the service did not include food, Australians started a series of negative comments who directly attacked Mark.

“I prefer to be installed under the overpass along the highway than paying some jerk $125 for the pleasure of having his backyard frozen“, was one of the comments on social media, which clearly reflects the general public’s discontent with Mark’s idea of ​​making money from his tent.

The Australian’s defense against attacks on his rented tent as accommodation

Far from staying silent, Mark responded to the criticism he received for renting out his tent located in the garden of his house, and, in dialogue with the site The Mercury, He assured that has been helping locals in need for years, knowing the difficulty people there have in accessing rental housing.