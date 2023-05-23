Of course it is ‘kick’ to rent a nice means of transport on holiday. But please take this tip to heart: Watch out!

It all goes unnoticed, but it is already almost June. And in that month summer starts and you know what that means; holidays. The big holiday that is. Take your bum to a nice warm country, preferably in Southern Europe.

And when you are there, it is nice if you have a good means of transport under your ass. Sure, that can be your own car (quite a long drive, right?), but you can also rent something nice on site.

But you have to be careful with that, according to figures that The last news has collected. More and more accidents are happening with it.

Rent a nice means of transport? Then watch out!

This mainly concerns quads and scooters, although things are also increasingly going wrong with jeeps or other fun means of transport such as buggies or ordinary convertibles. But especially the first two mentioned are almost a guarantee for an accident.

In the last five years, the number of accidents involving those things has doubled, according to figures from European safety organisations. And that’s really not just because the drivers have become more reckless.

More and more scooters, quads and other fun means of transport are being offered for rent. And you know, if there is something to be earned with it, there will also be bunglers around the corner. Bunnies who rent out bad products.

You should think of faulty brakes, loose handlebars, slippery tires or worn shock absorbers. That in combination with mostly inexperienced drivers in places they don’t know, is asking for accidents.

Enjoy your holiday and be careful!

There are of course also tips to keep it safe. First of all, don’t go with the cheapest amateur who has bad scooters for rent. Rather pay a little more for a newer and better maintained copy.

Wear proper clothing and definitely a helmet. Of course, it’s hot on holiday, but scraping your bare head over the stones doesn’t feel nice either. Flipflops and nice shorts on the Vespa will probably do well on Instagram, but you can also get your own episode with them in Zon Zuipen Hospital.

And superfluously; you certainly don’t want to get into that program because you went down with your drunken head. Then you not only have ugly scars -if you’re lucky-, but you’re also just an oelewapper. And then not in the Spanish sense…

So, do you want to rent a nice means of transport on holiday? Be careful then.

