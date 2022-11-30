Judging by the price, mobiles could well be considered a luxury item. Among the top of the range there is not one that does not exceed 1,000 euros. And going up: according to the Idéalo comparator, the average cost of telephones has increased by 17.1% in the last two years, and the consultancy GfK estimates the rise in the price of terminals at 15% in 2021. «As soon as you take it out Out of the box, the ‘smartphone’ loses up to 30% of its value, and it’s not like it gets a huge return, since once we ‘retire’ it, most of these devices end up forgotten in a drawer”, he explains Pablo Blanco, general director of Rentik, one of the services in Spain that offers the ‘renting’ of mobile phones, an upward trend.

Renting, a reflection of society



The telephone has become an extension of us and we need it for almost everything. It is not difficult to find one that suits our needs because the variety is almost endless. What happens is that sometimes we want to have the latest model, the one that takes the best pictures or the one with the longest-lasting battery. But do you need to buy it? Because renting is booming: cars, household appliances, clothes… and also technological devices. Renting a phone instead of buying it seems like an attractive option for those who don’t want or can’t spend a fortune on them. It is especially fashionable among the youngest, who resist the concept of ‘property’.

“Today’s youth have grown up in this context and, as such, are more pragmatic and value more the opportunity to use something when they really need it and when they need it, with a more short-term vision and not both in the long term and to invest. They do not have liquidity or the capacity to save, so they are the ones who opt for renting the most, whether in the case of a home, a motorcycle or, in this case, a telephone,” says Carolina Vázquez Morocho, a health psychologist and academic consultant. in Deusto Health.

Accessible to all pockets



In this way of ‘democratizing technology’, “the person goes from buying the mobile that they can afford to having the one they want, even if it is not theirs,” says Blanco. A study quantifies the percentage of people who would consider switching to this model at 40%.

As with the ‘renting’ of vehicles, mobile rental comes with insurance with high coverage that includes theft, accidents due to liquid drops or screen breakage. Some breakdowns whose amount ranges between 50 and 100 euros. However, when we talk about ‘premium’ phones, repairing a screen can amount to 200 or 300 euros, which is equivalent to 15% or 20% of the price of the terminal. In the event that the rental device breaks down, the customer receives a new one.

It may cost us something more



Although be careful, that the ‘renting’ of mobile phones also has its risks and you can end up paying more to rent it than to buy it. Let’s give some examples: a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 with 256 GB storage can be rented for 76 euros per month by signing a 24-month contract, which adds up to 1,824 euros in total, while that same model costs 1,799 euros if you buy it. In the case of the iPhone 14 (the 128 GB one) we find it in ‘renting’ mode for 49.9 euros per month if it is rented for 2 years, with which you will end up paying 1,197 euros, when the mobile is worth 1,009 euros in store .

“Unconsciously, from the point of view of psychology, the monthly option ends up being more attractive to us when we see a lower price than the total amount, even though we know that in the end it will be worth almost the same,” Morocho points out. Of course, this market also sells mid-range terminals that are both powerful and affordable. For example, you can get a Samsung Galaxy A13 for 12 euros per month, the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G for 21 euros or the iPhone SE for 30.

Where to rent a mobile?



It is advisable, in case of opting for this option, to compare different prices in several companies that offer the same service. Among them, in addition to Rentik, stand out Simplr, Tecfys or Grover. Some force the user to keep the mobile for a certain time, normally contracts for one year and others for two or even more. “The usual thing is that the contract lasts 24 months, which guarantees that the client will release a mobile phone every two years,” says Blanco. Other companies, among which operators such as Movistar, O2 or Yoigo stand out, have their own subscription services for their customers.

change with penalty



The contracting process is simple, it is done ‘online’ through a web page and the terminal is free, so it is not linked to any company. «If the user wants to change the mobile before the established time, he can do so and the fee is adapted depending on the chosen terminal and depending on the moment of the contract in which he is. A small compensation is usually established for this interruption of the contract, which will be of less amount as there is less time left for the completion of the contract, “explains Blanco.

Once the contract is over, the used mobile is tuned up and distributed in the reconditioned market to give them a second life, as indicated by the European Union regulations.