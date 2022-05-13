A foreign entrepreneur has made a lot of trouble driving one Maserati, on Tuesday night in Rome. After hiring the luxury car in a Milanese dealership, he drove the car to the capital trying to walk the most characteristic and central streets. After taking via Sistinathe driver mistakenly took a section of the Spanish Steps and then get stuck on the steps.

The clumsy motorist was accompanied by a woman, who would have called the tow truck before furiously driving away from the accident site (only to return to the car after having let off steam). In the meantime, after the maneuvers performed with the help of some passers-bythe car set off and drove away, leaving traces of the driving error: damaged parts of the staircase. The man therefore did not wait for the tow truck, giving the impression that he was seeking escape. Thanks to the surveillance cameras, the license plate number and identity of the driver were traced, and finally the latter admitted his presence in the car.

“Yes, it was I who took the car down the Spanish Steps, but I just made the wrong maneuver. I didn’t think I did something so serious, I’m ready to take my responsibilitiesHe said, according to Corriere della Sera. Now risk one complaint for aggravated damage of site protected by cultural heritage, and should also receive a fine more compensation for damages to Maserati, which will probably be demanded by the rental company. The man was tracked down outside Rome, still in the car with which he wanted to continue his stay in Italy.

The traffic police also tracked down the girl who was with him in the car, and who collaborated in the investigation. The entrepreneur spent the night with her, and despite her she got involved in this accident on the most famous staircase in the world.