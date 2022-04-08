Fans stay tuned for any announcement regarding the second season. rent-a-girlfriend. It is known that he is on the way and will arrive in the summer, but the news about it is not very abundant.

The official release date is still missing, and by the way, another advance that shows what the new episodes will bring. Despite the absence of the animated adaptation, the series still maintains its popularity… and that is used.

Not only through various products based on the characters of the franchise, but also to carry out other types of activities. Among them the lottery of thematic articles.

It is common for raffles to be held in Japan where fans of various series participate and thus have the opportunity to get exclusives. The latter cannot be obtained in any other way. That is the case of Ichiban Kujia company affiliated with Bandai Spirits.

This company will start with a new collaboration with rent-a-girlfriend, which would be the fourth made around this franchise. The name of this is Ichiban Kuji – Kanojo, Okarishimasu Manzoku-do 4: Natsu Moyou, Koi Moyou.

The final part of its title means ‘Pattern of Summer, Pattern of Love’. It is planned to start in August, in the middle of the summer season. In this note you can see allusive designs.

The girls of Rent-A-Girlfriend get ready for summer

These have Chizuru Mizuharathe co-star of rent-a-girlfriend. But there will not only be prizes related to her, but also to other rental girlfriends such as Mommy Nanami, ruka sarashina Y Sumi Sakurasawa.

Items participants can take with them include figurines, folders, holders and keychains. Each of these products will have similar embellishments based on this summer-inspired line. It’s a great thing for the fans.

Of course, for those who live in Japan, since these types of promotions are something that is only done in this country. Is it possible to buy these items in the West?

One of the ways to do this is on auction sites, but prices skyrocket due to third party intervention.

It should be noted that despite this option there are some sellers who limit their products only to Japanese territory. It is not so easy or cheap to acquire them.

