MAGES. announced the romantic visual novel Rent-A-Girlfriend: The Horizon and the Girl in the SwimsuitThe title will be released in Japan during 2024 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Further details about the game will be released next August 5that the same time as the opening of pre-orders.

While we wait to learn more, we leave you with the teaser trailer dedicated to the game. Enjoy!

Rent-A-Girlfriend: The Horizon and the Girl in the Swimsuit – Teaser

Source: MAGES. Street Gematsu