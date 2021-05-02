Despite the fact that the strongest of the pandemic of the coronavirus It hit the world in 2020, and it affected the production of the anime, the premieres were not lacking. That was the case with Rent-A-Girlfriend, based on the manga by Reiji miyajima.

This series is based on a curious premise, and is a ‘brides for rent’ service in Japan. It is somewhat similar to escort services in the West, involving girls who pretend to be the girlfriends of a client.

Rent-A-Girlfriend, a romantic comedy of entanglements

Nothing beyond that, and it is a service designed for men who want to experience what it is like to have a girlfriend. This is how they take them for a walk and have fun together, but without getting anywhere.

The story centers on a young college boy who rents one of the girls, and his name is Kazuya kinoshita. That he did after a love disappointment, since his real girlfriend, Mommy Nanami, broke off her relationship with him. So this boy is looking for some comfort now.

This is how Rent-A-Girlfriend hire the services of a beautiful young woman, Chizuru mizuhara. They have a fantastic day and seem to have good ‘chemistry’. But she is a bride for hire and just does her job.

However, what they both did not know is that this would be the beginning of a strange relationship. Especially when Kazuya asks Chizuru to continue pretending that she is his girlfriend, and all to please his grandmother, who is in the hospital.

It all started with a bride for hire and ‘white lies’

The old woman is fond of her grandson’s ‘girlfriend’, but that’s not the worst. The grandmother of Mizuhara She is also in that place, and now his and her family think they are a formal couple.

This is how lies begin to accumulate, one on top of the other, and neither of us knows how to tell the truth to others. Things get complicated when Mommy, the ex-girlfriend of Kazuya, begins to suspect their relationship, and as more girls enter the scene.

Despite being a true loser, the protagonist of Rent-A-Girlfriend he attracts women, and what started as a ‘love triangle’ turned into something much more complex and tangled.

The worst is Kazuya kinoshita is falling in love with Chizuru mizuhara, and she seems not to be indifferent. Everything unfolds like a comedy, but it also has its dose of romance and even a bit of drama. The fact is that this story caught the attention of the fans.

So much so, that his new season is assured. The bad thing is that it will not come out in 2021, but will have to wait until 2022. The reason for the delay is not known, but it is believed to be due to the work schedule of TMS Entertainment, the studio responsible for its production.

This year has him quite busy with other anime. So it will be necessary to wait to find out how Kazuya Y Chizuru they will come out of the mess that they themselves created.

Rent-A-Girlfriend this available currently through Crunchyroll, and comprises 12 episodes.



