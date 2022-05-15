The second season of rent-a-girlfriend It is one of the most anticipated releases. It was known that it would come out in the summer of this year, but there was no exact date. Well, now it is known that it will be July 1 on Japanese television.

Or in the early hours of the next day because of the way TV schedules are handled in Japan. It will first be available through the programming block super animeism from MBS.

It will also reach other channels. To give strength to this announcement the website published a new breakthroughas well as a poster. Both have a main theme Chizuru Mizuharathe heroine of the story.

She is the main ‘rental girlfriend’ and romantic interest of the indecisive and insecure protagonist, Kazuya Kinoshita. This new wave of episodes will follow the two of them trying to pretend again that they are a couple in the eyes of their relatives.

Source: TMSEntertainment.

But in this second season of rent-a-girlfriend they will also have to deal with some of the other girls. Between them ruka sarashinawhich is clearly interested in Kazuya. Like the intrigues of Mommy Nanami that can expose them.

It remains to be seen the role it will have Sumi Sakurasawa in the history. At least towards the end of the first installment it did not seem to have much weight in the plot, but it is something that could change.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2 confirms its cast

As for the cast of voice actors, practically all of them return. sora amamiya act again as Chizuru Mizuhara, Aoi Yūki What Mommy Nanami Y Nao Toyama What ruka sarashina.

Rie Takahashi again has the role of Sumi Sakurasawa Y shun horie the of Kazuya Kinoshita. Similarly, the original production team participates in the second season of rent-a-girlfriend. TMSEntertainment It’s the studio in charge.

Source: TMS Entertainmentt.

still need to Crunchyroll confirm the premiere date of the new episodes of rent-a-girlfriend. It is to be imagined that it is something that will come sooner rather than later, since the company has the respective rights.

After how well the first season did, everyone hopes that the same will happen with the second. Although it depends on how much the original manga is exploited, which is still being published in the country of the Rising Sun.

