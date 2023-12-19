The Chizuru cosplay realized by nymphahri reminds us that Christmas is upon us with a perfectly themed interpretation of the protagonist of Rent a Girlfriendbusy in the photo untangling the lights with which to decorate the tree.

Also available in Italy on the streaming platform Crunchyrollthe animated series based on Reiji Miyajima's manga is about a “rental girl”, Chizuru, who meets an introverted boy, Kazuya, but their relationship soon becomes something more than a sham for friends and relatives .